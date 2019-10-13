CEEN TV(Sportsmax) to Co-produce Dancehall Divas Reality Show

CEEN TV partners with Elliott Productions out of Toronto Canada to produce Entertainment reality series featuring popular women of Jamaican descent living in the Diaspora who are actively part of an indigenous dancehall sub-culture lifestyle.

Toronto, Canada — CEEN TV, the international network from Sportsmax, a Digicel subsidiary, have partnered with Elliott Productions, creators and producers of reality series Dancehall Divas, to bring the show to its international audiences in early 2020.

Dancehall Divas will highlight the intriguing lives of some of the women who are part of the complex dancehall sub-culture lifestyle.

Riddled with drama, opulence and swag, viewers will see how the other half of ‘dancehall’ lives.

The show seeks to challenge the popular sometimes misunderstood perception of what the dancehall lifestyle is about.

These Divas though sometimes controversial, are also accomplished, discerning, career-driven, verbose and intelligent and yet they show the versatility of being part of a grungy indigenous dancehall scene.

The Divas will represent Caribbean populous cities the United Kingdom, Canada, United States and Kingston, Jamaica.

This is primarily an ARC show, so all episodes are generally interrelated. Producers describe the show as a hybrid mix between the Love and Hip Hop and Basketball Wives series in terms of format and direction.

This will be the first reality show of its kind in the world.

CEEN TV is positioning itself for the series and in a statement release, they cited the following:

CEEN TV is the only 24/7 channel that caters 100% to the appetite of not just the Caribbean Diaspora, but also stake holders and persons who are interested in and consuming things Caribbean. CEEN TV is always at the forefront and continues to be the cutting edge of Caribbean content and Dancehall Divas is just another bold step in satisfying the ever growing demand of original and local content”

The first season will see ten 30 minutes episodes and a Live reunion show.

The series will own the network’s Thursday night Prime Time TV slot from 9:00pm-9:30pm, a chance for the show to capitalize on the sole attention of its audience.

Advertisers are said to be looking forward to this new development, seen as one of the most high value production on the network, which will appeal to the targeted demographic advertisers most favor — women between the ages of 24–55 years old.

Creator and Executive Producer, Heather Whitehead noted that there will be about nine main cast-members appearing in the series.

In a statement released by her production house, she had this to say; “I can say without a doubt that the official first season will be nothing short or riveting and sensational, because we have included cast-members who will force the conversation about inclusivity and diversity in dancehall. The casts unique stories, mishaps and everything in between will resonate with and be relatable to viewers and this makes for an entertaining, must-see television. This is not your average dancehall content”. Whitehead said the official cast photos and reveal will be released closer to the launch of the series.

CEEN TV is the North American sister channel of Sportsmax, available in the United States (on Cablevision Optimum and Verizon Fios) and in Canada (on Rogers & Bell Media).

CEEN, which has broadcast access in over 1.7 million homes, is currently the most watched multi-cultural channel in the Diaspora and is also streamed globally online via subscription.