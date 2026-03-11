Rhythms of Africa 2026: Honoring Reggae Legends and Legacy

MIRAMAR – When drummer Willie Stewart, his fellow musicians and guest artists take the stage for Rhythms Of Africa in late April, it will be nearly five months since Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica. The two shows, scheduled for April 18-19 at Miramar Cultural Center, are dedicated to that country which is still recovering from the Category 5 system.

Held under the theme, ‘Run Di Riddim: Every Beat For Jamaica’, the concerts will also honor the legacies of Jimmy Cliff, guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore and master drummer Sly Dunbar, who died in November and January, respectively.

Stewart followed developments in Jamaica before Melissa made landfall there on October 28. He was just as concerned for his fellow Jamaicans in the aftermath, but salutes their resilience.

“The widespread unity, kindness, and compassion demonstrated in response have been truly inspiring,” he said.

So inspiring that Stewart wrote Have A Little Faith, a song featuring J C Lodge, Gem Myers, Leroy Sibbles, Carl McDonald, Carlene Davis, Dwisdom, Glen Washington, Wayne Armond, Alecia Marie, and Patrick Ulysees Pinkney.

Stewart co-produced the song with Sean Wedderburn. Lodge, Myers and fellow singer Richie Stephens are guest performers for Rhythms Of Africa, an Afrocentric event Stewart first held in 2010.

Stewart was born in London to Jamaican parents. He moved to Jamaica in his early teens, and lived in Kingston where he became friends with Coore.

They were bandmates in Third World for 21 years, playing on the band’s biggest hit songs including 96 Degrees in The Shade, Now That We Found Love and Try Jah Love.

Hurricane Melissa destroyed the south-western region of Jamaica, especially St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland parishes. It killed 45 deaths, left thousands of people homeless and decimated infrastructure.