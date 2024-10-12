Traz Di Jennik Single “Stop di Crime” Laments Crime in Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It’s been another tough year in Jamaica in terms of crime, something that has not gone unnoticed by Traz Di Jennik, who laments the scourge of violence in his homeland on Stop di Crime, his latest song.

Co-produced by longtime collaborator Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick, Traz Di Jennik and Lydia Campbell, the singjay’s wife, the single was recently released.

While he expresses frustration at the high level of homicides, white collar crime and indiscipline, Traz Di Jennik also offers solutions for what is perennially Jamaica’s biggest problem.

“Di people have to unite, wi all know di system corrupt but wi have to come together. Once everybody come together, di killing will go down,” he reasoned.

Even rural Portland parish where Traz Di Jennik has lived for many years, is not exempt from criminal activity. That was one of the reasons for him writing Stop di Crime, a follow-up to Party Nice, a dance track that marked his first crack at soca.

Stop di Crime is his latest project with Bonnick, current lead singer for the Inner Circle Band and former frontman for The Bloodfire Posse. They first worked together in the 1990s when Traz Di Jennik was known as Alkatraz.

Health Over Wealth, another song he co-produced with Bonnick, was released in 2023.