Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders host annual Swimsuit Fashion Show

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders host their annual Swimsuit Fashion Show on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts: 8:45 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance for $25 or $30 at the door. The Annual will be available for purchase at the event for $20. Fans can go to Dolphins Cheerleaders unveiling to reserve tickets to this exclusive event.

The fashion show showcases swimsuit designs by DESPI swim, Brooke and Arrow, Meg Liz Swimwear, Luli Fama, PintArena Swimwear, Zannikini and Sincerely ALC.

The Annual can be pre-ordered prior to the unveiling through Dolphins Cheerleaders, and will ship in mid-November. The cost of the Annual is $19.99, plus shipping.

The proceeds from this Annual, photographed from Key West to Miami Beach, will help benefit the rebuilding efforts in the Keys and all the affected areas through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.