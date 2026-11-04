VM Group Urges Diaspora Investment in Jamaica

Maryland forum draws more than 250 Jamaicans as leaders highlight housing, agro-processing and hurricane recovery opportunities.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — VM Group is urging Jamaicans living overseas to invest in housing, agro-processing and other businesses in Jamaica. The group brought its appeal to more than 250 people at a Maryland financial forum Saturday.

The “Yaad & Beyond” Financial Link Up at the DoubleTree Hotel brought together members of the Jamaican diaspora in Washington, Maryland and Virginia. They gathered to discuss mortgages, savings, investments and property services.

Courtney Campbell, VM Group’s president and CEO, encouraged Jamaicans abroad to combine their financial resources, professional expertise and technology with opportunities that could support Jamaica’s development and generate commercial returns.

Jamaica housing and agro-processing opportunities

Campbell identified housing and construction as investment priorities, citing demand for affordable homes and innovative building solutions.

He also pointed to agro-processing — turning agricultural commodities into higher-value products — as an area where diaspora investment could help Jamaica earn more from its exports.

Jamaican coffee and ginger offer opportunities because of their distinctive qualities, Campbell said, citing the country’s soil, climate and geography.

Mortgages and financial services for Jamaicans overseas

Campbell said VM Group offers Jamaican- and foreign-currency savings accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, personal and auto loans, construction financing, investments, pensions, money transfers and insurance.

Its property services include help with buying and selling real estate, valuations, property management and project management, he said. Overseas offices and operations help Jamaicans abroad access services and conduct business back home.

Financial education is a starting point for financial empowerment, Campbell said. He encouraged diaspora members to seek guidance when buying property, investing or pursuing other financial ventures in Jamaica.

VM Group delivers that education through community events, churches, schools, service clubs, workplaces, webinars and online platforms, he said. Its outreach includes communities in Jamaica, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Hurricane Melissa recovery and diaspora investment

Monalee Gibbs, minister counselor at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, welcomed the outreach. She described overseas Jamaicans as potential investors, entrepreneurs and business connectors. Gibbs leads the embassy’s trade and investment desk.

She identified reconstruction following Hurricane Melissa as an urgent investment priority, highlighting resilient housing, renewable energy, reliable water systems, digital connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

Gibbs also pointed to opportunities in tourism, global services, agro-processing, manufacturing, film and mining.

Diaspora members can bring investment proposals and professional expertise to the embassy, Gibbs said. The embassy can connect prospective investors with JAMPRO, VM Group and other Jamaican agencies and institutions.

Trade showcases connect Jamaican businesses with buyers

Gibbs encouraged diaspora participation in the Winternational showcase, scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. She also invited participation in Expo 2027 Jamaica, scheduled for April 15-18, 2027. Jamaican brands will display products at Winternational, she said.

Expo 2027 Jamaica will offer business meetings, product sampling, factory tours, site visits and networking with Jamaican business and industry leaders, Gibbs said. The event is aimed at importers, distributors, entrepreneurs and investors.

She urged Jamaicans abroad to view investment as a way to create jobs. Additionally, she said it can strengthen economic ties with Jamaica, not simply as a financial transaction.

The Maryland program featured VM executives and specialists, including Campbell; Leighton Smith, group chief diaspora markets officer; Michael Howard, CEO of VM Property Services; Karrian Hepburn Malcolm, vice president of wealth distribution and revenue strategy at VM Wealth Management; and Kaysia Vaughan, group chief customer and brand officer.