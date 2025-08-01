Jamaican-Born Entrepreneurs Launch Connex Air Carrier From Miami To Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – In a historic moment for the Caribbean diaspora and Brand Jamaica, a team of bold, young Jamaican entrepreneurs officially launched Connex Air Carrier on Monday, July 28, 2025. The first flight took off from Miami International Airport to Kingston, Jamaica. This made Connex the newest and most exciting player in regional air cargo logistics.

Headquartered in Miami—a vital trade hub—Connex Air Carrier is deeply rooted in Jamaican heritage while maintaining a global perspective. This innovative startup was conceived by a forward-thinking team committed to transforming air cargo services between the U.S. and the Caribbean.

“This is more than a takeoff—it’s a movement. Connex was created to uplift Caribbean commerce, fuel small business growth, and redefine regional logistics through innovation, integrity, and pride,” – Luke Hamilton, Chairman, Connex Air Carrier

PROUD MOMENT

Representing Jamaica at the launch was R. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica in Miami, who commended the leadership and vision of Connex, stating: “Today, Connex doesn’t just carry cargo—it carries hope, ambition, and the unstoppable energy of Brand Jamaica. We are proud.”

A BOLD MOVE FOR BRAND JAMAICA & THE DIASPORA

Connex represents the best of Jamaican entrepreneurial excellence abroad—blending international expertise with local insight to create seamless, affordable, and tech-driven logistics for exporters, retailers, and SMEs.

This powerful initiative reflects the dreams of the diaspora to invest in and build meaningful infrastructure that supports economic mobility for Jamaica and the region.

WHAT CONNEX OFFERS:

Weekly Guaranteed Cargo Flights between Miami and Kingston

Cold Chain-Ready Logistics (ideal for juices, seafood, pharma, perishables)

AI-Driven Booking & Real-Time Tracking

Oversized, Time-Sensitive, and High-Value Cargo Capabilities

Certified Handlers in Miami and Kingston

Live Support – We Answer Your Call

Connex is the answer for businesses tired of delays, rollovers, and impersonal service. With a people-first approach and next-generation technology, Connex Air Carrier is the smarter cargo solution.

A CALL TO THE DIASPORA

This launch is more than logistics—it’s a legacy. It’s about Jamaicans supporting Jamaicans, bridging global commerce, and fueling national development. Connex invites the South Florida diaspora to join this journey—whether as clients, collaborators, or champions of Caribbean advancement.