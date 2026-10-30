Business

Jamaica Targets US$1 Billion in Agriculture Investment

Photo of Derrick Scott Derrick Scott3 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Agricultural investment: Vivion Scully, Norma Jarrett, Greta Davis
Agro-Investment Corporation CEO Vivion Scully addresses a panel discussion at the second annual Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University in Philadelphia. Other panelists are Norma Jarrett and Greta Davis. | Photo by Derrick Scott

Agro-Invest seeks diaspora partners for a 10-year drive spanning farming, food processing, cold storage and exports.

 

Agricultural investment: Vivion Scully, Norma Jarrett, Greta Davis
Agro-Investment Corporation CEO Vivion Scully addresses a panel discussion at the second annual Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University in Philadelphia. Other panelists are Norma Jarrett and Greta Davis. | Photo by Derrick Scott

 

PHILADELPHIA — Jamaica’s Agro-Investment Corporation is seeking US$1 billion in agricultural investment over the next 10 years, calling on Jamaicans overseas to help finance businesses, expand markets for farmers and create export opportunities.

Agro-Invest CEO Vivion Scully outlined the target at the second annual Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University in Philadelphia. He urged diaspora investors, entrepreneurs and professionals to contribute capital, expertise and international business connections.

The US$1 billion figure is a long-term investment target, Scully said. Success will depend on money actually invested and the benefits generated, rather than the amount pledged.

“The diaspora brings more than money. It brings customer relationships, business experience and technical expertise that can help Jamaican enterprises grow,” Scully said.

“We want to connect those strengths with credible projects and capable operating partners.”

Jamaica agriculture investment opportunities

The proposed strategy targets agricultural production, agro-processing, cold storage, distribution and technology — investment opportunities across Jamaica’s food supply chain.

Scully said Agro-Invest will prioritize projects backed by demonstrated customer demand, sound business plans, appropriate financing and clear accountability.

Diaspora partners could support these ventures through financing, technical expertise or connections to overseas customers, he said.

Jobs, farmer markets and agricultural exports

The initiative aims to establish and expand sustainable businesses, create jobs, provide more reliable markets for farmers and increase export opportunities for Jamaican agricultural products. Those results, rather than pledges alone, will determine its success, Scully said.

How diaspora investors can get involved

“Our responsibility is to make the route from interest to investment clearer,” he said.

“We are inviting diaspora partners to bring us a specific interest, a market connection or an investment proposal that we can help assess and advance.”

Agro-Invest is inviting potential partners to identify a specific investment interest, market connection or business proposal for assessment.

Interested investors and potential partners can email [email protected] or visit the Agro-Investment Corporation website.

 

Photo of Derrick Scott Derrick Scott3 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Derrick Scott

Derrick Scott

Related Articles

How to Improve Customer Service in Your Business

September 14, 2020

CTO to arrange meetings with regional ministries and technical officials to tackle aviation issues

December 24, 2012

Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) celebrates 50 years; officially opens new building

May 21, 2008
Michael Lee-Chin, NCU President Dr. Herbert Thompson, Prime Minister Hon Portia Simpson Miller nursing school in Jamaica

International Investor Michael Lee-Chin to build $155 million nursing school in Jamaica

September 10, 2006

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button