Jamaica Targets US$1 Billion in Agriculture Investment

Agro-Invest seeks diaspora partners for a 10-year drive spanning farming, food processing, cold storage and exports.

PHILADELPHIA — Jamaica’s Agro-Investment Corporation is seeking US$1 billion in agricultural investment over the next 10 years, calling on Jamaicans overseas to help finance businesses, expand markets for farmers and create export opportunities.

Agro-Invest CEO Vivion Scully outlined the target at the second annual Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University in Philadelphia. He urged diaspora investors, entrepreneurs and professionals to contribute capital, expertise and international business connections.

The US$1 billion figure is a long-term investment target, Scully said. Success will depend on money actually invested and the benefits generated, rather than the amount pledged.

“The diaspora brings more than money. It brings customer relationships, business experience and technical expertise that can help Jamaican enterprises grow,” Scully said. “We want to connect those strengths with credible projects and capable operating partners.”

Jamaica agriculture investment opportunities

The proposed strategy targets agricultural production, agro-processing, cold storage, distribution and technology — investment opportunities across Jamaica’s food supply chain.

Scully said Agro-Invest will prioritize projects backed by demonstrated customer demand, sound business plans, appropriate financing and clear accountability.

Diaspora partners could support these ventures through financing, technical expertise or connections to overseas customers, he said.

Jobs, farmer markets and agricultural exports

The initiative aims to establish and expand sustainable businesses, create jobs, provide more reliable markets for farmers and increase export opportunities for Jamaican agricultural products. Those results, rather than pledges alone, will determine its success, Scully said.

How diaspora investors can get involved

“Our responsibility is to make the route from interest to investment clearer,” he said. “We are inviting diaspora partners to bring us a specific interest, a market connection or an investment proposal that we can help assess and advance.”

Agro-Invest is inviting potential partners to identify a specific investment interest, market connection or business proposal for assessment.

Interested investors and potential partners can email [email protected] or visit the Agro-Investment Corporation website.