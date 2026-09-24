10 Treasure Beach businesses receive hurricane recovery grants

TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica — Ten micro and small businesses in Treasure Beach and nearby St. Elizabeth communities have received unconditional recovery grants through a partnership between the Blue Mahoe Charitable Foundation and BREDS Treasure Beach Foundation.

The grants are the first awarded through BMCF’s Together We Rise — From Crisis to Commerce initiative, which helps hurricane-affected businesses rebuild, restock, repair and resume earning income after Hurricane Melissa.

BMCF and BREDS formalized the partnership in a memorandum of understanding dated Feb. 4, 2026. BREDS manages local applications, screening, verification, site visits, beneficiary selection and disbursement. BMCF authorizes funding and provides donor-supported financing. The organizations also collaborate on impact data, beneficiary engagement, reporting and communications.

The program provides grants that do not have to be repaid. Eligible microbusinesses with up to five employees may receive as much as J$150,000, while eligible small businesses with six to 20 employees may receive as much as J$500,000. Funds may be used to restock inventory, replace or repair equipment, repair facilities, buy supplies and restart operations.

The first tranche provided J$50,000 to each recipient to launch the initiative and establish the program. BMCF plans to increase support in future rounds as it builds partnerships and expands awareness.

“We are very pleased with what this first tranche demonstrates: relatively modest grants, delivered through a trusted community partner, were able to help all 10 initial beneficiaries get back to operating without adding another layer of debt to businesses already recovering from a major disaster,” said Sophia Harris of BMCF. “We plan to increase the grant amounts for upcoming tranches,” she said.

First 10 beneficiaries

The first funding cycle supported these 10 businesses and livelihoods in Treasure Beach and nearby St. Elizabeth communities:

Jason Senior – Cashaw Cabin Anthony Dacosta Gordon – Eggy’s On The Beach Empress Thandi Wise – Wise Wellness Monika Osborne – Katamah Cottage Eleanor Grant Wallace / Claudi Grant – Callaloo Butik Camar Green – Treasure Beach Turtle Group Raymond Moxam – Fisherman Kerron Elliot – Singing Chef Jason Gordon – South Coast Fishing Excursion Deidre Honeygan – Top Hill Shop

The recipients represent tourism and hospitality, food and beverage, retail and fishing livelihoods affected by the hurricane. According to BREDS’ impact report, applicants cited damaged business structures, lost inventory, damaged equipment, storm-surge effects, prolonged closures and lost income.

Funding and early results

BMCF transferred the first round of funding to BREDS, which made the initial disbursements June 29, 2026.

BREDS reported the following early results:

10 businesses/livelihoods supported

10 of 10 beneficiaries confirmed receipt of their grants

10 of 10 beneficiaries returned to operation

10 of 10 livelihoods resumed

10 of 10 beneficiaries provided post-grant photographic and/or video documentation at the time of reporting

The grants addressed immediate barriers to reopening, including repairs, equipment, inventory, supplies and other startup needs, according to BREDS’ report.

All 10 recipients had returned to operation and resumed income-generating activity at the time of reporting.

BMCF is seeking donors and partners to expand the initiative. Additional support would help provide follow-up grants to some of the first 10 recipients who remain in recovery and extend assistance to other businesses across western Jamaica.

To support a business grant, visit islandforward.com and select “Support a Business Grant Today.”

Empress Thandi Wise – Wise Wellness