Entertainment

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Announces New Partnership

Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Operations and Long-Term Sustainability

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Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Announces New Partnership
Diedra Allen (@Sky Princess) is all smiles as she celebrates her victory in the Influencer Quick Fire Challenge at the 2025 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Pictured L-R: Judges Luke Hamilton, Natalie St. Louis and Social Media Influencer Monica Gonzalez. Diedra will be back to defend her title in the Publix Culinary Pavilion.
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Announces New Partnership
Diedra Allen (@Sky Princess) is all smiles as she celebrates her victory in the Influencer Quick Fire Challenge at the 2025 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Pictured L-R: Judges Luke Hamilton, Natalie St. Louis and Social Media Influencer Monica Gonzalez. Diedra will be back to defend her title in the Publix Culinary Pavilion.

 

MIRAMAR, Fla. Jamaican Jerk Festival USA Inc. has partnered with Bassline Production Group to streamline operations and strengthen financial sustainability. Furthermore, together they will expand the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival into new markets. The companies will operate under Global Eventz LLC.

Partnership Focuses on Growth and Sustainability

Bassline Production Group principals Daniel Abbott and Tyrone Robertson bring extensive event production and marketing experience. They also produce the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival in Georgia.

“Our partnership with Bassline Production Group is a move in the right direction as we streamline operations, elevate the festival and guest experience, and move toward sustainability,” said Eddy Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA Inc.

Building on a strong Brand

Daniel Abbott, managing partner of Bassline Production Group, said the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has a strong brand and a meaningful connection to Jamaican culture.

“We look forward to building on that foundation, improving operational efficiency and creating an experience that keeps patrons coming back while positioning the festival for sustainable growth and expansion into new markets,” Abbott said.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026: Date, Location and Attractions

Presented by Publix, the 2026 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will take place Sunday, Nov. 8, at Miramar Regional Park. The event will feature immersive family activities, celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and contests in the Publix Culinary Pavilion, a soccer tournament and an expanded Kids Zone.

A new Culture Corner, hosted by Jody Ann Gray and Raul Blaze, will offer entertainment and educational experiences celebrating Jamaican heritage. International reggae and soca performers, along with top DJs, will provide music throughout the day.

Festival Merchandise and Jamaica Travel Discounts

Cooyah Clothing will produce official Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival merchandise. Patrons who buy tickets online will automatically receive a discount offer on festival merchandise.

Island Car Rentals, the festival’s official Jamaican car rental company, will offer discounted rates to guests planning trips to Jamaica. The promotion begins before the Nov. 8 event, and the company will offer giveaways and discounts at the festival.

The partnerships support the festival’s goal of improving the patron experience while creating opportunities for business growth and deeper engagement with Jamaican culture.

About the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

For more than two decades, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has brought together food lovers, families and music fans. They gather to celebrate Jamaican cuisine, Caribbean entertainment and cultural traditions. Organizers say the new operating partnership and expanded programming will strengthen the festival. At the same time, they will continue to deliver “The Ultimate Sunday Dinner.”

Tickets and festival information: jerkfestival.com

 

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South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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