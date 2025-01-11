Unveiling the Talents of Jamaican Writers: Books, Films, and Coffee

MIRAMAR – The Second Annual Jamaica Brew Festival will feature book readings, signings, Jamaican short films, and coffee tasting. This event will be hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica on Saturday, Jan. 18. It aims to celebrate Jamaica’s arts and culture. The one-day event will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center. The address is 2300 City Center Place, Miramar, FL 33027.

The readings and movies cover many topics. These include national pride, history, and cultural roots. They are created by ten authors and poets, along with six film producers from Jamaica.

The event is expected to be a lively festival. It is present by the Jamaican Consulate General, Miami and Miramar Commissioner Winston Barnes. Consul General Oliver Mair will host the festival.

Himself a thespian, Mr. Mair noted that “because of the resounding success last year, this historic event can now become a staple on our community calendar.” He added that the talent of the range of Jamaican writers and film producers will showcase our rich cultural heritage. In addition, he continued, “the Jamaica Brew Fest will also include the consumption of our Jamaican coffee which is intended to benefit the local coffee industry, and to acknowledge Jamaica’s Coffee Day, celebrated annually on January 9th, and continues throughout the month.

Literary Festival Featured Jamaican Writers

Dr. Julius Garvey

Among the featured writers at the Festival will be author, Dr. Julius Garvey, also a renowned surgeon and medical professor. He is also the son of the Jamaica’s National Hero, the late Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Kwame McPherson

Kwame McPherson is an author, poet, and motivational speaker. He will read from his great works. He says his writing is meant to satisfy the literary needs of his readers.

Kei Miller, PhD

Also appearing again is the famous Jamaican writer and poet, Kei Miller, PhD. He is also a professor of creative writing and known for his great poems.

There will be several local writers including dub poet Malachi Smith, Judith Falloon-Reid (poet and film production), Dr. Susan ‘dr. sue’ Davis, sought after poet and storyteller, and literary awards winner, Geoffrey Philp, currently working on his graphic novel about Marcus Garvey.

There will be a special segment on children’s stories. Authors like Nadine Brady-Taylor and Colleen Wint Bond will join children on stage. They will perform the stories in fun, drama-like recitals.

Carib Style Theatre

Patrons will enjoy the magic of Jamaican cinema. This will close the exciting literary festival. A selection of short films will be shown. These films tell the stories of our people and culture.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day

Norman Grant is the Chairman of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association. Donald Salmon is the President of the Jamaica Coffee Growers Association. They are both excited about this new project. They see it as a chance to work with the Consulate General to promote Brand Jamaica. Visitors can enjoy a display that shows different ways to drink coffee. This will include demonstrations of brewing, recipes, and tastings.

Admission to the one-day event is free to the public. Persons can register at Jamaica Brew 2025.

Visitors at the event can meet the writers and get their books signed.

The festival is a special mix of literature, film, and coffee. It offers a rich cultural experience for those who love books. This celebration is led by Consul General Mair, who is thrilled about the second Jamaica Brew Festival. He said this fun event will highlight some of Jamaica’s best writers and filmmakers. Attendees will enjoy the world’s best coffee, Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee.