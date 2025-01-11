KINGSTON, Jamaica – The much-anticipated Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival officially launched its 8th staging yesterday at the historic Devon House in Kingston. Coinciding with International Blue Mountain Coffee Day, the event unveiled exciting plans for the festival, which will be held at a new venue, Hope Gardens, on March 1, 2025.

Speaking via video message, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, highlighted Jamaica’s record-breaking achievements in tourism for 2024, describing it as a “renaissance” for the industry.

“With 4.27 million visitors and US$4.35 billion in revenue last year, Jamaica’s tourism industry is thriving,” said Minister Bartlett. Reflecting on the success of last year’s festival in Newcastle, he added, “Our move to Hope Gardens isn’t just about expanding space; it’s about creating new opportunities for stakeholders, attracting more attendees, and showcasing the very best of Jamaica’s coffee culture.”

The Hon. Floyd Green, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, announced a new plan. This plan will help ensure that Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee is authentic. “We’re introducing blockchain technology to protect the integrity of our coffee,” said Minister Green. “Each batch of Blue Mountain Coffee will carry a QR code, allowing consumers to trace its journey from farm to cup. This initiative guarantees authenticity and shares the stories of our farmers, their dedication, and their craftsmanship.”

Minister of Investment, Industry, and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, emphasized the global significance of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee.

“This coffee is one of our nation’s finest treasures,” he stated. “We must take pride in promoting it, celebrating it, and sharing it with the world. Congratulations to Minister Bartlett and his team for their unwavering commitment to showcasing our coffee heritage through this remarkable festival.”

Sustainable Coffee Farming

The festival has grown to become a cornerstone of Jamaica’s tourism and agricultural industries. It serves as a platform to connect coffee farmers, industry stakeholders, and local artisans with international markets while fostering economic growth in coffee-producing regions.

This year’s event will highlight Jamaica’s lively coffee culture. It will have a larger marketplace with barista competitions, mixology demos, and brewing workshops. Local chefs and food vendors will present coffee-infused dishes alongside authentic Jamaican gastronomy.

Attendees can look forward to talks on sustainable coffee farming. They can also enjoy tours of Blue Mountain coffee farms. There will be workshops for women and youth entrepreneurs interested in the coffee industry.

Coffee Tourism

The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival celebrates the country’s coffee heritage. It also promotes Jamaica as a top spot for coffee tourism.