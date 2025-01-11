Tourism to Jamaica: A Path to Economic Growth

Westmoreland, Jamaica – After welcoming some 4.27 million total visitors and securing earnings of approximately US$4.35 billion in 2024, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett is confident that Jamaica is on track to achieving its growth targets of attracting 5 million visitors and generating earnings of US$5 billion for the nation’s economy by 2025.

“The 2024 end-of-year figures represent increases of 5.3% in visitor arrivals and 3.3% in earnings when compared to 2023 and were achieved despite challenges, including travel advisories, severe weather events and airlift restrictions over two quarters,” Minister Bartlett said.

The 5x5x5 targets were previously set in 2016 and were on the verge of being achieved when the COVID-19 pandemic literally wiped-out global travel, forcing Jamaica and other tourist destinations to start all over from ground zero in rebuilding the industry.

Sandals Resorts International’s 2025 Global Sales Meeting

Yesterday, on January 9, Minister Bartlett spoke at the Sandals South Coast resort. He was at Sandals Resorts International’s 2025 Global Sales Meeting. Bartlett highlighted how important tourism is to Jamaica and the Caribbean. He praised Sandals for being a key player in the growth of the industry in the region.

Mr. Edmund Bartlett called Sandals a great home-grown multi-national company. He told Adam Stewart, the executive chairman, that Sandals should grow beyond the Caribbean. It is time for Sandals to become a global brand.