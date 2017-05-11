Haitian Photographer, Conrad Schutt Showcases Works At NoMi Public Library

North Miami Features Haitian Photographer, Conrad Schutt During 2017 Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

North Miami – As part of the city of North Miami’s month-long Haitian Heritage Month celebration, the NoMi Public Library will host a photography exhibition showcasing the work of Haitian photographer, Conrad Schutt.

The exhibition will kick off on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6 – 8 p.m. at the North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St, North Miami.

The collection is titled, “Through the Eyes of the Malfini,” and the captures the beauty of the island through Schutt’s photographic perspective. Schutt will be present at the exhibition opening.

This event will feature live piano music and refreshments. NoMi Public Library will display “Through the Eyes of the Malfini” until Friday, June 30.