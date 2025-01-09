Join Colleen Wint Bond at Jamaica Brew Festival in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Award-winning Jamaican author, Colleen Wint Bond, will join 23 other exceptional writers and filmmakers at the Jamaica Brew Festival, set to take place on January 18 at the Miramar Cultural Center.

This important event, organized by the Jamaican Consulate in Miami, is a lively platform. It showcases the talents of Jamaican artists from the island and around the world.

Wint-Bond will present Arthur Loves To Run, the first book in her “Arthur” series at the festival. She will also introduce Arthur Loves to Fly, the exciting sequel to Arthur Loves to Run.

“I am humbled to be among such distinguished writers and filmmakers,” she remarked. “This is a tremendous opportunity to share my work, celebrate Jamaican storytelling and of course, honour the rich legacy of Arthur Wint.”

“Arthur Series”: Arthur Loves to Run

Arthur Loves to Run, for children aged four and up, explores the early life of Arthur Wint as a young Jamaican boy who loves running. The story follows his journey from playful races with friends to representing his schools and ultimately Jamaica at the Olympics, where he wins the country’s first gold medal in the 400-meter race. Illustrated by Patrick Meikle, Arthur Loves to Run captures the fun of childhood and imparts valuable lessons about perseverance and sportsmanship.

“Arthur Series”: Arthur Loves to Fly

Arthur Loves to Fly is an engaging story that introduces Arthur, as a young boy who dreams of flying. The book highlights Arthur’s career as a World War 2 pilot. It includes geographical themes as he and his friends “fly” around the world. The story is based on true experiences. Arthur showed excellence and resilience when facing sudden challenges.

“Both books spark imagination and bring joy to young readers,” said Wint-Bond, who is also the daughter of Arthur Wint.

Wint Bond is also celebrated for her earlier works, including her debut book Celebrating Me (2014). This humorous and tender story about four young girls navigating puberty combines a compelling narrative with essential information for young readers. Illustrated by Jamaican artist Rachel Moss, Celebrating Me is aimed at children aged 8-13 with a Grade 5 reading level.

In 2020, she followed up with Summer, Celebrations & Secrets (2020), a captivating tale for older children and young teens that brings valuable lessons about trust, honesty and respect with the original characters meeting some indigenous boys. The story brushes on issues of child labour and trafficking but culminates with the importance of family and the cultural value of community.

Jamaica Brew Festival Storytellers

Wint Bond will be at the Jamaica Brew Festival. She will be joined by many notable figures. These include Dr. Julius Garvey, Michael Brown, and Judith Fallon Reid. Kei Miller, Kwame McPherson, and Susan Lycett Davis will also attend. Malachi Smith, Dr. Aza Weir-Soley, and Geoffrey Philp are on the list too. Many more will join them at the festival.

The festival promises an eclectic mix of readings, presentations, and discussions celebrating the richness of Jamaican culture and creativity.

The Jamaica Brew Festival underscores the importance of storytelling as a cultural bridge, uniting Jamaicans across generations and geographies. It highlights the enduring legacy of the island’s artistic and literary traditions while fostering connections within the global Jamaican community.