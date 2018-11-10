Young Bahamian’s Paintings Displayed at Las Olas Art Fair

Paintings Displayed to International Audience at Top National Art Fair in South Florida, Las Olas Art Fair

FORT LAUDERDALE – The works of young Bahamian artist, Lyndera Hall, were recently displayed in The Islands Of The Bahamas booth during the Las Olas outdoor art event in the arts district of downtown, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The young artist, who was also in attendance in The Bahamas booth along with the Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), Florida marketing team, had the opportunity to see her work being appreciated by the thousands that strolled through the area over the 2- day weekend of the popular art show.

The young professional was one of some 200 artists whose works were displayed, and offered at prices varying from $5.00 to $50,000.00.

Hall’s appearance at the show was sponsored by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, as a part of their booth to showcase the country and all that it has to offer.

Tina Lee, the BTO’s District Manager, said that having the young artist expose her work at the international event presented an ideal opportunity for The Bahamas to display its culture front and center. “It allowed us to show that The Bahamas has beautiful beaches, awesome weather, luxurious hotels and exciting events, but also world class art as a part of our unique culture,” she said.

The Bahamas’ involvement at the Fair was primarily to generate exposure for the country, as the show has been dubbed “the biggest cultural arts event in a relaxed outdoor venue” in the South Florida community.

District Manager Lee expressed that being a part of the show provided a major forum for the work of the young Bahamian artist to be showcased and exposed to Floridians as well as inbound travelers to Florida.

The young artist who shared that she has been painting for less than two years, said that exhibiting her work at the show was an advantageous and encouraging experience. She expressed gratitude to the Bahamas Tourist Office for the opportunity. She also provided one of her pieces to the marketing team to be included as a part of a special grand prize, of a pair of round trip tickets to any Bahamasair destination, that was being offered in a drawing at The Bahamas booth.

Hall’s paintings displayed in The Bahamas booth at the fair included pieces depicting a collection of Bahamian fruits, a collection of shells and a collection of flowers. Hall said that the three paintings were all inspired by her childhood and time spent with her grandmother in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She said that her grandmother had a big backyard that was filled with fruit trees and wild flowers and that it inspired the painting which portrayed Bahamian fruits such as guineps, tamarinds, sugar apples, noni, sapodillas and sea grapes, also that the painting of flowers represented the many trees and wild flowers. Further, Hall said that as a child when she spent time with her grandmother (who lived near the sea) they would go to the beach every day and this was the inspiration for the painting of the various sea shells.

Hall who has a college degree in business said that it was after attaining her undergrad that she uncovered her talent for painting and that having tapped into her talent for art, she now paints every day.

The young artist shared that most of her paintings are themed on facets of The Bahamas culture. To date, her work has been featured in a number of Bahamian exhibitions and is currently being showcased in an exhibition at the Nassau Art Gallery.

