Dancehall Artiste Jahzeal is About to Intoxicate Fans with “Toxic”

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prominent dancehall artiste Jahzeal is about to intoxicate fans with his newest single “Toxic”. The project is a controversial, yet emotional and sensual dancehall tune produced by Dxminant Beatz that details a toxic love triangle. If you want to know more, you’ll just have to wait for the release date!

When the artiste was asked in a recent interview if the song was inspired by a personal experience, he quickly stated that “the song was inspired by the rhythm.” He expounded, “the song was written from the perspective of a conceited character who is clearly in love with both women in the story.”

The artiste has consistently been releasing music throughout his over ten years long career. Among his 2022 singles are “Try Harder”, a collaboration with track star Usain Bolt which was produced by A-Team Lifestyle and “Colour Blind”, produced by Dxminant Beatz”.

Jahzeal was sure to express how grateful he is for the support, streams, likes and shares of his fans and closed his interview with a quote from his single, “Do what makes you happy”.

Get intoxicated with “Toxic”, to be released on March 30, 2023 and pre-orders open March 25, 2023.