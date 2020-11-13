Soft Opening of Nation’s First Caribbean-American Heritage Museum

[PLANTATION] – Board members, community partners and volunteers of the Florida-based nonprofit, Island SPACE are excited to welcome guests and patrons to explore the nation’s first Caribbean-American Museum, opening at the Westfield Broward Mall in January, 2021.

Media, underwriters and invited guests will have the exclusive chance to explore the space and engage with the exhibits on Monday, November 16th, and the general public will be welcomed to preview the space starting Thursday, November 19th.

Following the soft opening, the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will maintain limited hours of operation with no admission fees through January 2021 when the grand opening will occur.

“We are eager to start receiving guests and hearing their thoughts and feedback during this soft launch period,” says Andrea M. JohnBaptiste, Board Member. “Come January, we will have completed installation, worked out any kinks and be ready for full operations.”

Within the facility, exhibits, archives and artifacts from around the Caribbean tell the stories of the region’s robust and colorful history, while emphasizing and highlighting contributions to U.S. culture and economy.

Visitors will enjoy the gallery’s display of fine Caribbean art and are encouraged to consider hosting their own small cultural events, meetings, and activities at the centrally located museum.

Community members are encouraged to get involved in this undertaking through volunteerism, donations, sponsorships, and brand ambassadorships. Donations in the form of artifacts from around the Caribbean are highly sought after, and cash and in-kind contributions are needed.

Strong Community Support

Support for this venture has been generously provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward:

Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund

David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund

Ann Adams Fund

Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)

GraceKennedy USA LLC (Grace Foods)

Jamaican Diaspora Legacy Foundation

individual private donors

Donations are used in support of this local resource for historical and cultural information, to create interactive programs to enrich the community, and in most cases are tax-deductible.

To donate, volunteer, explore the online archives and/or receive more information, visit: www.islandspacefl.org.