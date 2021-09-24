Jerk and Curry Music Fest Brings the Flavor & Vibes to St. Augustine

by Howard Campbell

[ST. AUGUSTINE] – Since he launched what was the Jacksonville Annual Jerk Food Festival in 2013, Ian “Jah B” Walker’s goal has been simple. To introduce the spicy cuisine he savored as a boy in rural Jamaica to a multi-cultural audience.

Even though it is known as the Jerk And Curry Music Fest and switched to St. Augustine two years ago, the premise is the same.

“Fans can expect food and fun from some of the best jerk vendors. It’s a cultural experience for the family,” Walker said.

Walker is expecting jerk and curry vendors from Jacksonville, South Florida and Atlanta on September 25 at Francis Field where the event will be held. It was first held there in 2019 but organizers cancelled last year’s show due to Covid-19.

In addition to the Jamaican menu, American soul food from the Carolinas will be on show.

A resident of the United States since 1979, Walker spent his formative years in St. Thomas, a lush parish in eastern Jamaica. Along with neighboring Portland parish, it has a worldwide reputation for producing lip-smacking jerked food.

Walker is no stranger to South Florida, having lived there for years. He hosted a show on WAVS 1170 AM for an extended period before moving to Jacksonville.

Unlike South Florida which has a massive Jamaican and West Indian population, his new hometown lacked a Caribbean presence. Eight years ago, he put on his promoter’s hat and started a food festival at Metropolitan Park.

In its previous stagings, Walker said the festival has attracted diverse crowds.

It’s never been just about food at the Jerk And Curry Music Fest. Top artists such as Glen Washington, Tony Rebel and Spragga Benz have graced its stage. This year, Julian Marley tops the bill, supported by Everton Blender, Round Head and Professor Nuts.