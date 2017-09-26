Miami Carnival is Mas, Steel Pans and Caribbean Culture

MIAMI – Miami Carnival is a kaleidoscope of Caribbean cultures under one umbrella that will celebrate one of Miami’s premier cultural festivals that captures the spirit, passion and essence of the Caribbean-American community.

This rich tradition, in its 33rd year, will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 11am-11pm at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds(10901 SW 24 St, Miami, FL 33165).

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is the host sponsor and JetBlue is the official airline carrier.

The day also includes the diverse and unique flavors of Caribbean food, drinks and crafts. Patrons are encouraged to use one of the three free park and ride locations that have been set up at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Tropical Park and Golden Glades Interchange. For more information and to purchase tickets visit Miami Broward Carnival

Although many people were impacted by Hurricane Irma, Greater Miami is open for business, with the majority of our hotels and restaurants open and fully operational. Miami International Airport and PortMiami are fully operational and welcoming passengers.

“Now more than ever Greater Miami is proud to showcase the rich cultural traditions of our Caribbean neighbors, friends and families during Miami Carnival. We encourage visitors and locals to discover and enjoy the events and pageantry of this year’s festival as it pays tribute to the history and culture of the Caribbean and its extraordinarily resilient spirited people”, states William S. Talbert III-CEO/President of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“In addition, this year’s Miami Carnival will take place in a context of sadness and sorrow but will remain a celebration of and a tribute to all our sisters and brothers in the Caribbean who have suffered tremendously in the wake of Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria”, states Joan Justin, Chair of the Miami Broward Carnival One Host Committee.

“The United States of America, Florida and the Caribbean became one family through the common experience of the impact of the hurricanes this historic season. As a result, we will need each other during this challenging period of recovery and rebuilding. We encourage all Carnival patrons and community organizations to support the US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund held at The Miami Foundation and more information at SFL Caribbean Strong,” stated Marlon Hill, Miami attorney and past Trustee with The Miami Foundation.

Miami Carnival Mas Bands

There are over 15 masquerade bands that will be judged on visual impact, creativity, authenticity, craftsmanship, relation to the theme, portability and presentation for prizes, and the coveted Miami Carnival Band of the Year Title. One Island Mas Band, 2016 Band of the Year is preparing to keep their coveted title.

Miami Carnival Entertainment

Some of the top soca artists in the music industry are set to ignite the concert stage that day include: MX Prime and Ultimate Rejects, Karma, Ravi B & Neisha B, Shurwayne Winchester, Terri Lyons, Lead Pipe & Saddis, Edwin Yearwood, Yankey Boy, Marz Ville, Julien Believe, Scrappy, Asten Isaac, Rudy Live, Burning Flames, Tian Winters, Menace, Rupee, TNT Prison Band. The DJ lineup includes; Redman, DJ Spice, DJ Storm, DJ Spice Mature Vibe, Chosen Plus, MC Wassy.

Miami Carnival will be donating $5,000 to the Miami Foundation’s US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund, and will be encouraging all attendees to donate $1 towards the fund.

Carnival revelers and attendees infuse well over $12 million dollars of direct purchasing power into the local economy through expenditures in our hotels, restaurants, transportation, and shopping establishments and create thousands of seasonal jobs in the numerous ancillary events associated with the weeklong celebration.

Tourists and visitors from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the entire Caribbean make Carnival an annual visit to Miami. Not only does Miami Carnival promote Caribbean culture it promotes Caribbean business. The economy benefits from the richness and diversity of our cultural traditions.

Miami Carnival Sponsors

Sponsors for the Miami Carnival include: Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jet Blue, Cox Media Group, South Florida Caribbean News, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel LLP, Mount Gay Barbados Rum, The Miami Dade County Fair and Exposition, Inc.,Barbados, Broward Yellow Cab, Cox Media Group Miami, Caribbean Connection Radio Show W.., CMNUSA, Riddims Marketing, Inc., Eventsrus.com, Caribbean American Passport, Zip 103 FM, Trini JungleJuice.com, 8WSVI-TV, Team Soca, CaribbanFinder.com,Caribbean National Weekly, 99 Jamz, Hot 105 and “With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.”

Miami Carnival Signature Events

Junior Carnival

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Time: Noon – 10pm

Location: Central Broward Regional Park-3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, Fl 33311

Admission: $10 and $1.50 park fee-Children under 10 are free with a paid adult

Fantastic Friday – 12noon-11pm

October 6

12noon-4pm-Miami Broward Carnival Skip_Work Lunch Time Bacchanal

4pm-11pm-Miami Broward Carnival King/Queen/Individual/Panorama Competition

Admission-Online advance tickets $15.00

Park Fee: $1.50

Miami Broward Official J’Ouvert

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Location: Central Broward Regional Park-3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, Fl 33311

Time:7am – 3pm

Admission:$25.00 Online-Pre Sold

Miami Carnival Parade and Concert

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Location: Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds-10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, Fl 33165

Time:11am-11pm

Admission: Online Pre-Sold-$30.00

VIP Experience Carnival Day-$100

So what are the advantages, you ask, to riding the free shuttle buses?

• Free, Free, Free

• Free parking at the Golden Glades Bus Depot and Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

• Purchase ticket on the bus to ensure easy and quick access into the Carnival

• Enter to win a round trip ticket on JetBlue (Miami Broward Carnival Official Airline carrier)

• Enter raffle to upgrade to VIP status at Carnival

• Complimentary welcome drink

• No worries about driving yourself through traffic, sit back and enjoy the ride

Park and Ride

Attendees now have the opportunity to “kickstart their Carnival experience” when taking advantage of the “Park and Ride” offer. Park & Ride features include:

• Secure “Free Parking” with purchase of online event ticket

• Air Conditioned Shuttle to the event

• On board entertainment to the event

• Light refreshments

• Authentic Caribbean experience

Park and Ride locations

Performing Arts Center-3800 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

• Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

• Travel on the hour

Tropical Park-7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

• Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

• Travel on the hour

Golden Glades – 17080 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33169

• Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

• Travel on the hour