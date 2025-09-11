South Bimini Airport Welcomes American Airlines Service from Miami

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation proudly announces a new era of connectivity for Bimini. They welcome the launch of the first-ever nonstop service from the USA via American Airlines. Beginning 14 Feb. 2026, this new flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to South Bimini Airport (BIM) will provide travelers with seamless and nonstop access. It connects to the vibrant island known as The Gateway to The Bahamas.

The new service is a significant milestone, strengthening The Bahamas’ position as a leading tourism destination and reinforcing BMOTIA’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to the Out Islands.

Game-changer for Bimini

“This is a game-changer for Bimini,” said the Hon I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This nonstop connection with a major U.S. city not only enhances accessibility but also signals a new phase of growth for the island’s economy. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate our tourism product and to partner with world-class airlines to meet global demand for our diverse islands.”

Nonstop Flight Schedule

American Airlines will operate nonstop flights three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays – utilising an Embraer 175 aircraft. The new route makes it easier than ever for globetrotters to discover Bimini’s pristine beauty and myriad of activities, including world-class beachfront resorts, deep-sea fishing, and thrilling excursions.

South Bimini International Airport Upgrade

This pivotal development coincides with the Government of The Bahamas’ strategic investment in the island’s infrastructure.

A recent Public-Private Partnership agreement is in place for the South Bimini International Airport. It includes an $80 million, two-phase upgrade to modernize the facility. This aims to support increased domestic and international commercial flights, enhance customer service and drive economic growth in Bimini.

The project is part of the broader Family Islands Renaissance Project. It will deliver a state-of-the-art terminal and other improvements. These are designed to support increased commercial flights and enhance the visitor experience. It will also include airfield improvements, terminal upgrades, and the construction of a new passenger terminal.

In 2023, the Government of The Bahamas launched its Out Islands Renaissance Project. This targeted the development of a portfolio of 14 airports throughout the archipelago.

Bimini’s Growing Appeal

“The launch of American Airlines’ nonstop service to Bimini underscores the island’s growing appeal as a premier destination,” said Mrs. Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA. “This new connection will boost visitor arrivals, strengthen tourism, and provide travelers with a seamless pathway to experience the charm and authenticity of our Out Islands.”

Expanding Connectivity to The Bahamas

“This is important as we expand connectivity to the Islands of the Bahamas. Aviation plays a pivotal strategic role in the growth and development of our archipelago,” said Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism for The Bahamas.

With American Airlines operating more than 30 peak daily flights to The Bahamas this winter, they hold the exclusive distinction. They are the only U.S. airline to Bimini, Governor’s Harbour (GHB), and Freeport (FPO). This partnership underscores a shared vision for a more connected and prosperous tourism landscape.