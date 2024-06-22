LATAM Airlines Perú Flight to Jamaica: A Direct Route to Paradise

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The LATAM Airlines Perú flight to Jamaica will restart with the Lima – Montego Bay route, subject to government approval, a direct operation set to begin on December 1, 2024. This direct flight to Montego Bay, located in northwest Jamaica, will last just under 5 hours and will be operated with Airbus A319/A320 aircraft. It is projected that the route will serve 45,000 passengers in its first year of operation.

The route to Montego Bay will handle the following frequencies:

(*) Local Time

“We are delighted with the resumption of service by LATAM Airlines that reaffirms our commitment to enhancing connectivity and tourism growth in this key region. This initiative marks a pivotal moment for Jamaica as we expand our reach within the Latin American market that will lead to increased arrivals and earnings for Jamaica’s economy”, stated Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism.

LATAM Airlines Perú Supports Development of Jamaica

For his part, Manuel van Oordt, CEO of LATAM Airlines Peru, assured: “This year as LATAM Peru we celebrate 25 years of operation in the country. Being able to resume a route with broad tourist projection is for us a way to continue supporting the development of the country.”

Increasing Latin American Travelers to Jamaica

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, added: “This new LATAM Airlines Perú flight to Jamaica option will open the door for more Latin American travelers to experience the rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality of Jamaica. We are committed to providing an enriching travel experience, ensuring that every visitor enjoys the true essence of our island’s warmth and vibrancy.”

Jamaica is renowned for its rich array of attractions and activities for all interests. With this LATAM Airlines Perú flight to Jamaica, visitors can explore the stunning Dunn’s River Falls. In addition, hike in the Blue Mountains, dive in Negril’s crystal-clear waters, or enjoy the vibrant nightlife and music scene in Kingston.

Additionally, Jamaica offers unique cultural experiences, such as visiting museums and historical sites, as well as tasting the delicious local cuisine, famous for its jerk chicken and Blue Mountain coffee.

New Hotels & Developments Underway in Jamaica

Investment in Jamaica’s tourism industry has reached new heights. Especially, with existing hotel companies expanding their presence. Plus, new investors ready to build new properties.

“These developments signify expansion and demonstrate our commitment to offering world-class hospitality experiences to visitors from around the world,” added Minister Bartlett.

Construction start dates or development plans are in place for thousands of additional rooms. Princess Resorts will add another 1,000 rooms to complement their existing offerings. Grand Palladium Lucea will expand with 1,000 additional rooms. Further west, the Wyndham brand will re-emerge in Jamaica with the construction of Viva Wyndham. It will feature just under 1,000 rooms north of Negril.

Progress continues on the 1,100 rooms at Hard Rock in Montego Bay. Secrets is expanding with over 100 new suites, and a significant new resort with 1,285 rooms. The name which has yet to be revealed, is also planned for the Montego Bay..

Tourism development continues in Trelawny with major hotel brands like Harmony Cove, Planet Hollywood, and the expansion of the H10 resort. Bahia Principe in St. Ann is undertaking a multifaceted expansion project. The project includes villas, condominiums, hotel rooms, and a PGA-certified golf course. Plus, a fishing village, and housing for tourism workers. Best of all, using a broadly environmentally sustainable development approach. Secrets will develop a 700-room hotel in St. Ann as well.

This year, LATAM Peru celebrates 25 years of operations in the country. Currently the national airline operates 18 routes domestically and 32 routes to international destinations. New flights added will be the operation of Montego Bay (Jamaica). In addition, flights to Rosario (Argentina) and Curitiba (Brazil) during the end of the year.

It is expected that the airline tickets will be available during the coming days.