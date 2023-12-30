PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – Silver Airways made its inaugural flight to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday, December 18th, 2023.

The airline will operate twice-weekly flights non-stop from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales.

Mr. Arlington Musgrove, Minister of Immigration and Border Services, said at a press conference on Monday, December 18th, 2023 at the Howard Hamilton Airport, that the new airlift will make the Turks and Caicos Islands even more accessible.

“The Turks and Caicos Islands have been a destination of unparalleled beauty with white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise water and a vibrant culture that captivates all of us. Now with the arrival of Silver Airways, the islands are set to become even more accessible, allowing us to share our slice of paradise. With an increase in activity, we could attract more tourists and hence economic growth and create new employment opportunities for our people. As we embark on this new partnership with Silver Airways, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the airlines’ leadership, and the TCIAA who worked tirelessly to make this partnership a reality,” he said.

Mr. Wesley Clerveaux, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, spoke on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Josephine Connolly.

He stressed that the introduction of more accessible options will not compromise the high standard of luxury service that the Turks and Caicos Islands brand is synonymous with.

“I, therefore, challenge Silver Airways to not only meet but exceed expectations by offering a luxurious experience for both our local travelers and the discerning visitors who have come to recognise TCI as a destination that sets the standard in its class. We have every confidence that Silver Airways will rise to this challenge and contribute to the continued success and global reputation of the Turks and Caicos Islands as a world-class destination,” he said.

Mr. Steven Rossum, CEO of Silver Airways, said the airline has 12 unique destinations in the Caribbean and the Turks and Caicos Islands is the first island destination added to their portfolio since the pandemic.

“It is a beautiful island with a rich tradition of treating people well, of having visitors come back and be excited, pristine beaches, amazing restaurants, wonderful accommodation, diving, shopping, we are proud that you want to be affiliated with us. This is a first-class island, a first-class destination and we are proud to be here. We will be good citizens for Turks and Caicos, we will work well with the community, we will work well with the Airports Authority, with the members of the travel community and we are excited to work with our partners on the ground, InterCaribbean, who is ground handling for us, providing maintenance for us,” he said.

Code Sharing Agreements

He said the airline has code-sharing agreements with Delta Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue and others to facilitate easy transfers.

Devon Fulford, Acting CEO of the Turks and Caicos Islands Airport Authority (TCIAA), praised the airline for its dedication to safety and comfort and efficiency.

“We look forward to a beautiful collaboration that benefits the residents and visitors alike. May this inaugural flight mark the beginning of a prosperous partnership between Silver Airways and the Turks and Caicos Islands,” he said.

Esmond Johnson, Regional Manager for Silver Airways, said introductory ticket prices start at US$129 from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales. Flight time is two and a half hours.

He said the airline will be using the ATR72 aircraft with a 70-seat capacity and the ATR42 aircraft with a 46-seat capacity on the route.