St. George’s, Grenada – Sunshine Promotions, producers of Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom tour in Grenada, has partnered with leading Caribbean travel management company, Going Places Travel to assist with airfare and accommodations for regional and international guests of the world-renowned Buju Banton tour.

The Long Walk to Freedom tour slated to take place in Grenada on Saturday, May 11 at the National Cricket Stadium has been generating quite the buzz among Buju Banton fans both regionally and internationally.

In addressing the growing interest of residents in the US and Canada as well as visitors from the OECS and wider Caribbean region, Going Places Travel is booking airline and hotel accommodation for visitors interested in being a part of the Grenada experience.

Currently the event is being advertised in St. Vincent, St. Lucia and Dominica with the expected addition of other countries in the coming weeks.

Caribbean nationals are encouraged to visit their nearest Going Places Travel office for direct assistance with bookings and travel details. Within the international diaspora, online assistance is available through the Going Places Travel website

Residents in New York and Canada have already successfully booked through the travel agency and are in anticipation of this once-in-a-lifetime live concert for which Buju Banton has promised an up close and personal experience for the tri-island state.

This collaboration with Going Places Travel has been added off the heels of the Promotion company’s recent announcement of package deals for residents in Carriacou and Petite Martinique through the local ferry providers, Osprey Lines Ltd. Sunshine Promotions, through these and other partnerships, is dedicated to making the Buju Banton – Long Walk to Freedom tour experience one that is affordable and accessible to all of Banton’s fans and those whose lives have been touched by his music over the decades.

