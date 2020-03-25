COVID-19 testing center now open at Marlins Park

// // //

Miami-Dade County, in cooperation with the Florida National Guard, the City of Miami, Jackson Health System and the Miami Marlins, has opened a COVID-19 testing center on the west side of Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

The drive-through testing center is designated for testing of Miami-Dade County residents aged 65 or older, and testing is by appointment only.

Those interested in getting tested should dial 305-499-8767 to reach the call center, where they will be pre-screened for symptoms.

Staff on site can only test those with appointments. All others will be turned away.

The senior citizen being tested may arrive at the drive-through location with only one other person in the car, and that person will also be tested, so as to make sure there has been no spread of the virus.

The call center will open daily at 9 am and will remain open until all appointment slots for the next day have been filled. For now, daily testing is available at this site for 300 people.