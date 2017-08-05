Changes in U.S. Immigration Policy

Commentary with Winston Barnes

SOUTH FLORIDA – As Jamaicans move from the observance of emancipation day toward Independence Day, especially those in places like the U.S. the time for serious contemplation could hardly be more critical.

For the better part of the last century, travel to the U.K. and the U.S. as well as Canada has served as a safety valve for the island and for its citizens.

Post slavery, when the sugar and banana plantations were unable to employ the newly freed slaves, jobs were found building the Panama Canal and working dockyards and factories in England.

I am submitting that, that is about to change radically, at least in regard to immigration policy and practice in the U.S.

When this administration gets its way, even close family members will not be able to be re-united with their family. Mainly women coming in to do what our community calls “live-in jobs” won’t get visas to remain here. Siblings won’t be able to enter and people who are of only moderate education will not get green cards anymore.

In other words, things are going to get tough for countries like Jamaica. This is probably the first major test the island nation is going to have to demonstrate how independent if is and how emancipated its people are.

Will these countries be able to provide jobs for people who can no longer leave?

Will people who are supposed to be creative, be able to make jobs for themselves.

One thing is sure though is that the IMF is not going to cut Jamaica any slack, even in the wake of more people seeking the available jobs and fewer sending home remittances.

