Celebrating the 55th Anniversary of the Independence of Trinidad and Tobago

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Trinidad and Tobago Independence Ball Committee is proud to present the 15th Annual Independence Ball to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the independence of Trinidad and Tobago in South Florida.

The Independence Ball will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, from 7pm to 2am and guests will meet at the Signature Grand, 6900 State road 84 in Davie, Florida 33317.

We will celebrate the anniversary by enjoying the food, fun, cultural presentations, mix and mingle with friends and family and still make a financial contribution to the lives of our youths. This is an all-inclusive event to include valet parking, an hors d’oeuvres hour, dinner, bar services, cultural performances, a live Caribbean band and DJ music.

Join the T&T independence Independence Ball Committee a not-for-profit organization in their initiative to raise funds to donate to the Cyril Ross Nursery, a home for children affected with HIV/AIDS and the Florida Memorial University Caribbean Students’ Fund.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Trinidad and Tobago Independence Ball Committee