GRAMMY Winning Reggae Artist Buju Banton Launches The Buju Banton Foundation

The Buju Banton Foundation To Aide At Risk Youths In Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica – With a dedicated vision and mission to give light to youth living in darkness of poverty, Buju Banton has launched The Buju Banton Foundation.

“Born in abject poverty I know what it is for a child to go without basic necessities. I also know what it is to be a youth with big dreams and lots of determination. Unfortunately, daunted and unable to achieve your destiny, due to lack of a helping hand. It is not an easy road, my children. However, Jah has blessed me. I have made it my mission through the Buju Banton Foundation, to help, by giving light to youth living in the darkness of poverty. Through provision of food, clothing, healthcare and education. Thus ensuring they too have equal opportunities to succeed”

Never forgetting the poverty of his childhood years, Buju Banton has used his music to serve as a voice for the voiceless, through messages of unity, perseverance and hope.

The Buju Banton Foundation is an extension of Buju’s uplifting and charitable heart.

The Foundation was established to ensure at risk youths, age range newborn to twenty years old, have equal opportunities to success, through skills training and educational opportunities.

Focused on implementing programmes that will develop, nurture, advance the best interest of at risk youth, while teaching them life skills, Buju Banton sees this as the best way to enable them to become successful contributors to society.

Selecting an experienced team of professionals who also holds the same vision and passion about the Foundation’s mission, Buju Banton’s board of directors are already hard at work.

“I love to see brothers and sisters, looking out for one another, that’s the way it should be not contrary, stop tearing down each other” – Buju Banton.

These poignant lines from Buju Banton’s Grammy – nominated Inna Heights, have taken on added significance as the foundation seeks to identify underserved communities throughout the island of Jamaica and partner with various charities throughout the Caribbean on the Long Walk To Freedom Tour.

The Buju Banton Foundation focus is to not only help youths through the various programmes but to make sure provide hope.

The Buju Banton Foundation Mission

About The Buju Banton Foundation

The Buju Banton Foundation was founded as a public charity in 2019 by Mark Myrie aka Buju Banton.

The foundation initiatives is to implement programs that will provide skills training, talent development, educational empowerment, and other sustainable assistance to youth in Jamaica.

“Giving Help & Hope”