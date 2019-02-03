Line-Up Finalized for St. Kitts Music Festival 2019

Artists to Perform at the 23rd Annual St. Kitts Music Festival Include Smokey Robinson, Buju Banton, French Montana, Ella Mai and More

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority along with the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee are pleased to announce the complete roster of musical artists who will be performing at the 23rd Annual St. Kitts Music Festival taking place June 26 – 30, 2018.

“We are pleased to have such a diverse and exciting lineup of artists confirmed to perform in this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce. “Each year, we strive to grow the festival in a way that will appeal to both local and international audiences. For 2019, we expect yet another exciting event filled with outstanding performances that people will remember long after the closing act leaves the stage.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “Last year, total air arrivals system-wide into St. Kitts registered an increase of 28% year over year for June 2018 as compared to June 2017 due in part to the success of our marketing initiatives for St. Kitts Music Festival, which has become a marquee event to drive traffic to the destination during the low season. We look forward to posting even greater results in 2019.”

Thursday, June 27 Edwin Yearwood and Krosfyah Nadia Batson Farmer Nappy Rucas H.E. Ras Vally 5 Star Akil Sal Marshall Skinny Fabulous AkaiiUSweet Fimba Charly Black Nu Vybes Band International Small Axe Band

Friday, June 28 La Insuperable Davido French Montana Cocoa Tea Infamus Imark

Saturday, June 29 Buju Banton Smokey Robinson Ella Mai Mapy Omari Banks Melanin

Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival Damion Hobson commented, “Our Music Festival has become well known for having a diverse range of international and local artists representing a variety of musical genres. We are continuing to select artists based on this successful model and this year we have made a strategic decision to change the location of the event to The Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in order to accommodate a bigger audience and continue to grow the festival moving forward.”

On the evening of Wednesday, June 26, the Music Festival will kick off with a welcome reception hosted at the Christophe Harbour Marina followed by an Escape Fete held at Salt Plage. Following the three nights of performances, the event will close with the White Sands white party at Carambola Beach Club on Sunday, June 30.

Now entering its 23rd year, the St. Kitts Music Festival attracts both locals and visitors alike. It features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music.