Tourism Partners Unite for Jamaica’s Recovery

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed deep gratitude to the island’s tourism partners. This includes two of Jamaica’s leading cruise tourism stakeholders for their generous support of national relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa. His comments come as the global tourism industry rallies in solidarity with the destination during this critical period of recovery.

Jamaica Tourism Cares

Through the Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee — “Jamaica Tourism Cares,” and with the support of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), major partners Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group have made significant contributions. These contributions aid national recovery efforts being coordinated by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Humanitarian Support

Reflecting a strong spirit of partnership and humanitarian support, Carnival Horizon made a special relief call to Ocho Rios on November 4, 2025. It delivered thousands of essential supplies, such as bottled water, baby food, diapers, canned goods, cereal, and hygiene products. Minister Bartlett explained that the shipment was handed over to ODPEM with the assistance of the Jamaica Tourism Cares team. Jamaican crew members aboard the vessel also assisted.

In addition, Carnival Corporation, in partnership with the Miami HEAT and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, has pledged US$1 million to Direct Relief. This will bolster recovery efforts across the island.

Royal Caribbean Group has pledged over $1 million. They have also delivered more than 34 pallets of essential supplies. These supplies include bottled water, non-perishable food, bedding, and medical kits. They were off-loaded in Falmouth to help areas hit hardest by the storm.

Thanking Tourism Parnters

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the swift and generous response from the island’s tourism partners: “We are deeply grateful to Carnival Cruise Line and our wider tourism partners for this generous donation of relief supplies to Jamaica. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, our Jamaica Tourism Cares coordination committee has been engaging stakeholders across our key source markets to mobilise exactly this kind of support,” Minister Bartlett expressed. “These contributions bring immediate help to families and persons in need, including tourism workers, and signal to the world that our tourism family is standing with Jamaica. They also strengthen our ability to restore lives and livelihoods and help enable Jamaica to recover and emerge stronger and even more resilient,” he added.

Carnival Cruise Line

At the same time, Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “Jamaica has long been a beloved destination for Carnival guests, thanks in large part to the warmth of its people. We know the strength and resilience of Jamaicans will help get them through this difficult time, and we look forward to making our first official visit with guests as soon as government officials say they’re ready.”

Donating to Hurricane Victims

In an effort to aid in the relief process, the Ministry of Tourism has worked through its public bodies, namely the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). They have collaborated with local organizations and leaders to distribute the donated items to hurricane victims. Distribution began on November 5, 2025, in the parishes of Trelawny, St. James, and Hanover. The process is set to continue in the coming days.

Minister Bartlett emphasized that these efforts are part of the national relief and recovery program led by ODPEM. This ensures that aid is distributed fairly and aligns with national priorities.

The tourism minister said that more efforts will start soon under the Jamaica Tourism Cares program. This will help tourism workers and their families who were affected by the hurricane.