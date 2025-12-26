Olympian and JN Foundation Bring Hope After Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – When Hurricane Melissa tore through western Jamaica on October 28, it left a trail of destruction that crippled communities and disrupted lives. Among the hardest hit was Belmont Academy in Bluefields, Westmoreland. Here, 80 per cent of the campus sustained damage.

Cases of MREs

For Principal Rayon Simpson, one of the challenges he faced was how to resume classes for senior students preparing for critical external exams amid such devastation. At least one aspect of that challenge would, however, be short-lived. His institution was one of six to receive assistance through the efforts of Jamaican Olympian, Claston Bernard. His advocacy to the US State of Louisiana resulted in a donation of Drinking Water and Meals Ready Eat (MREs) to the JN Foundation.

“The donation, especially the water, was like nourishment to our lives,” Mr Simpson said, reflecting on the relief provided by the Olympian and the JN Foundation. “It gave us the necessities we needed. Our Grades 11-13 students and teachers had to be in school, and it’s one thing to ask them to return when some have lost everything because of the hurricane, but to do so without water would have been impossible.”

Belmont Academy received more than 570 cases of MREs and 1,000 cases of drinking water.

He added that the donations are assisting to soften the psychological impact that Hurricane Melissa has had on the school community.

“The water provided meant we could have school and assist students and teachers who are in need. This is more than just a drop in the bucket, it will go a long way in making our lives more comfortable. I have expressed gratitude before but I would like to say a big thank you to the JN Group, the parent company of the Foundation for fulfilling their corporate social responsibility as well,” he revealed.

The impact of the relief extended beyond classrooms. In Manchester, the Candle in the Dark Homeless Shelter also received MREs and water. These supplies proved invaluable for the vulnerable populations it serves. Dr Wendy Freckleton, the shelter’s director, described the donation as timely and transformative.

Meals for the Weekend

“Many of our homeless persons were happy for the MREs because we have a programme where we provide meals on weekdays,” Dr Freckleton explained. “They were thrilled knowing they had meals for the weekend, just heat and eat. We also encouraged them to share with others in similar situations.

Beyond that, we used the meals to support schools with displaced students and elderly shut-ins across Manchester.

The donation really helped us in a time of need.”

Dr Freckleton revealed that the offices of the charitable organisation were flooded. This affected its operations and forced many of its dependents to seek alternative options for food.

“We lost a lot of files because the water came in from the road. Also, many of the people we cared for were inconvenienced and had to seek assistance from other sources because we were unable to operate. We are therefore thankful to the JN Foundation, with whom we have a longstanding relationship for assisting us. Last year, they donated solar equipment to us and this helped us to maintain our operations and so could further assist the needy in Mandeville during the passage of Hurricane Melissa,” she said.

For Mr Bernard, who is living in Louisiana, the decision to help was instinctive. The former Olympic and Commonwealth decathlete said his heart was with his homeland. This feeling arose as news of the hurricane’s approach unfolded.

“When I saw that Hurricane Melissa was going to hit Jamaica, I knew many Jamaicans would be impacted and cut off with little or no food,” the Munro Old Boy shared. “In some cases, people wouldn’t even have the opportunity to purchase food because community shops were affected. I knew I had to act.”

Mr Bernard added that, “Giving back to my country, especially St Elizabeth where I’m from, is the Godly thing to do. That’s why I didn’t hesitate to assist as best as I could.”

JN Foundation Initiative

For the JN Foundation, the initiative was part of a broader mission to strengthen Jamaica’s resilience in times of crisis. General Manager, Claudine Allen underscored the importance of collaboration in disaster recovery.

“The MREs and water augmented the other support we provided. Recovery begins with solidarity and swift, meaningful action. Together, we aim not only to provide relief but to restore hope and resilience,” she said, adding that “to date, the Foundation has helped in myriad ways, all of which were designed to provide immediate relief and position beneficiaries to rebound faster.”

“Shortly after the hurricane’s passage, we mobilised volunteers and partnered with St John Ambulance Jamaica to conduct medical missions. These missions took place in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, and Trelawny. We provided medical support to residents in some of the areas most affected. We believe that these initiatives will assist residents in the long-term and help them to rebuild their lives,” she added.