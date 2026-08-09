The Betsy Debuts Edouard Duval-Carrié’s From Venice With Love

MIAMI BEACH, FL – As Miami’s cultural calendar turns toward the global spotlight of art season, The Betsy, the boutique Michelin Key hotel in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District, is unveiling From Venice With Love, a property-wide exhibition by internationally acclaimed Miami-based Haitian artist Edouard Duval-Carrié.

On view through November 15, 2026, the exhibition opens. Duval-Carrié’s work is also on display at the 61st La Biennale di Venezia. It pairs a major international platform with a wide Miami Beach presentation. His vibrant mixed-media works explore Caribbean history, migration, spirituality, and cultural memory.

Curator: Carl-Philippe Juste

Curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning Haitian-American visual historian and cultural storyteller Carl-Philippe Juste, From Venice With Love turns the hotel into an immersive cultural destination, moving across galleries, public spaces and digital architecture.

The exhibition traces themes of migration, memory, Vodou symbolism and the enduring ties between Haiti and Africa, positioning the Caribbean not as a footnote but as a central force in the story of contemporary art.

“We are delighted to feature Edouard Duval-Carrié in The Betsy’s galleries because we love everything about his work,” said Lesley Goldwasser, co-owner and curator at The Betsy. “Edouard’s powerful visual style first delights the eye and also inspires viewers to think deeply about the serious content and message.”

Influential Contemporary Artist

Duval-Carrié, widely regarded as one of South Florida’s most influential contemporary artists and named Miami-Dade County’s official artist-in-residence in 2024. He has spent more than three decades building a practice rooted in magical realism, political history and the African and Caribbean diaspora.

His studio in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood has long served as both a site of artistic production and a gathering point for cultural life.

The exhibition opened August 1 with installations throughout the hotel’s gallery spaces, including “Ode to the Everglades,” a monumental lobby work that will remain on view beyond the exhibition’s November 15 closing and through Miami Art Week.

On August 9, From Venice With Love expands with the debut of 26 illuminated light boxes in BBar and a new immersive digital installation on “The Betsy Orb,” the hotel’s signature architectural landmark and public art platform.

Marking the second installation in The Betsy Orb’s recently launched year-round digital art program, the projection is curated and adapted by Juste, who reimagines Duval-Carrié’s work through synchronized projection and music.

You can see the installation from The Betsy’s restored alleyway that links Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. It brings the exhibition into public view. It sits at the crossroads of hospitality, technology, and street-level culture.

“By transforming so many spaces throughout The Betsy—including the Orb—we’re inviting visitors to become participants rather than observers,” said Juste. “The Orb offers a new interpretation of Edouard’s work, but the technology is never the point. The art comes first, creating opportunities for people to experience it together, eye to eye, and continue the conversations it inspires.”

Free and open to the public

The presentation underscores The Betsy’s longstanding role as a hospitality-driven arts platform, making museum-caliber work accessible beyond traditional gallery walls.

Like all exhibitions, galleries, and cultural programs at The Betsy, From Venice With Love is free and open to all. The Betsy Orb installation and all related public programs are also free and open to the public.

“It’s extraordinary that a hotel lends itself to this kind of production and brings so many partners together,” said Duval-Carrié. “Guests from around the world will encounter these works in unexpected places, giving me an opportunity to share my view of the world and the history of Haiti with audiences who may be discovering it for the first time. I hope the experience creates a context for deeper conversations and reminds us of art’s unique ability to bring people together—even around difficult subjects.”

Citywide Cultural Initiative

More than an exhibition, From Venice With Love is a citywide cultural initiative. It is produced by The Betsy Writer’s Room and the FIU Public Humanities Lab. Support comes from the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation’s CreARTE program and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The initiative includes free public programs, academic salons and live performances across Miami Beach and Little Haiti. It creates dialogue around Caribbean art, history and identity. In Miami, home to one of the world’s largest Haitian diaspora communities, the project feels especially timely.

From Venice With Love Events & Programming:

August 8 | 2-5 p.m. – Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. Jazz Trio | Little Haiti Cultural Center

2-5 p.m. – Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. Jazz Trio | Little Haiti Cultural Center August 9 | 6-7:30 p.m. – Lummus P Promenade Series: Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. Jazz Trio | Lummus Park

6-7:30 p.m. – Lummus P Promenade Series: Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. Jazz Trio | Lummus Park August 9 | 8-9 p.m. – Official Opening of The Betsy Orb Installation and Light Boxes in BBar | The Betsy

8-9 p.m. – Official Opening of The Betsy Orb Installation and Light Boxes in BBar | The Betsy August 17 | 6-8:30 p.m. – Fireside Chat with Edouard Duval-Carrié | The Betsy

6-8:30 p.m. – Fireside Chat with Edouard Duval-Carrié | The Betsy August 22 | 4-5 p.m. – Curated Conversation: Roots and Canvas: Tracing Miami’s Haitian Art Legacy | BBar at The Betsy

4-5 p.m. – Curated Conversation: Roots and Canvas: Tracing Miami’s Haitian Art Legacy | BBar at The Betsy August 23 | 6-7:30 p.m. – Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series: Etienne Charles | Lummus Park

6-7:30 p.m. – Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series: Etienne Charles | Lummus Park August 23 | 8-9 p.m. – Meet the Artist: Nuria Richards & Edouard Duval-Carrié | BBar at The Betsy

8-9 p.m. – Meet the Artist: Nuria Richards & Edouard Duval-Carrié | BBar at The Betsy August 29 | 4-5 p.m. – Curated Conversation: Defending the Sacred: Preservation, Resilience and the Future of the Diaspora | BBar at The Betsy

4-5 p.m. – Curated Conversation: Defending the Sacred: Preservation, Resilience and the Future of the Diaspora | BBar at The Betsy August 30 | 6-7:30 p.m. – Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series: Diaspora Vibe Afro Beat All Stars | Lummus Park

6-7:30 p.m. – Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series: Diaspora Vibe Afro Beat All Stars | Lummus Park August 30 | 8-11 p.m. – Edgar Pantoja with Guest Artists | The Betsy Piano Bar

8-11 p.m. – Edgar Pantoja with Guest Artists | The Betsy Piano Bar October 31 | 8-10 p.m. – Closing Celebration: Paella Party | The Betsy

For more information about From Venice With Love, click here.