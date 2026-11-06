Jessie Trice connects Miami-Dade to opioid treatment

The “It’s Better Together” initiative links residents to medication-based care and recovery support through a University of Miami partnership.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County residents seeking help for opioid addiction can access medication-based treatment and recovery support through Jessie Trice Community Health System’s “It’s Better Together” initiative, a partnership with the University of Miami.

The effort focuses on connecting people in high-risk communities with care while reducing stigma around opioid use disorder. The health system says its services include medication for opioid use disorder in outpatient primary care, support from trained providers and referrals to additional services.

Reducing stigma around opioid addiction

“We want individuals struggling with opioid use to know that help is available and recovery is possible,” Dr. Timothy Tyler, the project leader at Jessie Trice, said in the release. “We truly believe that no one should have to struggle with opioids alone. It’s Better Together,” he added.

The initiative emphasizes education, prevention and conversations that help people seek treatment without fear of judgment. Its outreach aims to connect people who may feel isolated with professional care and recovery resources.

Opioid overdose deaths underscore need for care

National figures show the scale of the public health challenge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 79,384 drug overdose deaths in 2024, including 54,045 involving opioids, according to its 2024 mortality data.

How to access opioid treatment in Miami-Dade

People seeking help for opioid use involving fentanyl, heroin or prescription pain pills — or information for a loved one — can call 786-487-3545 to connect with Jessie Trice’s treatment and recovery resources.

The health system offers medication for opioid use disorder, also known as MOUD, in outpatient primary care settings. Services also include provider support and connections to additional care, according to Jessie Trice’s program announcement.