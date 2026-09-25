FCCA: Royal Caribbean’s proposed Sandals stake signals new era for Caribbean tourism

$3 billion deal could deepen ties between cruise and resort sectors, expand guest options and generate broader economic benefits across the region

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean Group’s proposed $3 billion investment in Sandals Resorts could reshape Caribbean tourism by bringing the cruise and resort sectors closer together, the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association said Thursday.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, Royal Caribbean Group plans to acquire a 50% equity stake in Sandals and Beaches Resorts. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, the companies said.

FCCA President Adam Ceserano called the proposed partnership a forward-looking move. He said it could create new opportunities for travelers, businesses, destinations, and communities across the Caribbean.

“This is the kind of forward-looking partnership that recognizes how people travel today,” Ceserano said. “Cruise and land-based vacations are not competing worlds. They are increasingly part of the same vacation ecosystem. This announcement shows what is possible when leading companies look beyond traditional industry boundaries to create more opportunities for guests and greater value for destinations.”

40 years of Caribbean hospitality experience

The deal would pair Royal Caribbean Group’s global vacation platform, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. It would also include Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ all-inclusive portfolio. Together, they bring more than 40 years of Caribbean hospitality experience.

FCCA said the announcement underscores the growing connection between cruise tourism and the Caribbean’s land-based visitor economy. Travelers often combine a cruise with a resort stay before or after their cruise. They may return to places first seen at sea. Over time, they may choose different Caribbean vacation experiences.

Ceserano said closer coordination — rather than competition between cruise and hotel tourism — could strengthen the Caribbean’s overall appeal.

“The opportunity is to grow the pie,” Ceserano said. “When cruise lines, resorts, destinations, attractions, restaurants, tour operators and other tourism partners work together, we give travelers more reasons to visit the Caribbean, return and engage with our destinations. That creates opportunity across the tourism value chain — from jobs and stronger local businesses to more sustainable prosperity for communities throughout the region.”

The partnership is expected to support the continued expansion of Sandals and Beaches Resorts while broadening the vacation experiences available across Royal Caribbean Group’s portfolio.

FCCA congratulated Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty, Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart and their teams for pursuing a deal that could more closely connect major segments of the Caribbean tourism economy.