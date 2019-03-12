SOUTH FLORIDA – By now, you may have already enjoyed your own loud, animated sing-along on your first ride in the TTIX Yellow Cab.

Last week, celebrity reggae-dancehall singer Wayne Wonder joined TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke host Calibe Thompson, along with guest host Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair for a joyride around Fort Lauderdale.

In this week’s episode, Calibe and Chef Irie are joined by celebrity guest rider Julian “Ju Ju” Marley—a songwriter, singer, producer, and entrepreneur with Grammy-nominated album credits to his name, and millions of social media followers.

CLICK IMAGE TO WATCH: TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke featuring Julian Marley

The son of the legendary Bob Marley is also set to attend the Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX) culinary event on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to promote his JuJu Royal CBD infused Olive Oil line of products.

The trio sings songs including Hey Jack, Are You the One, Cooling in Jamaica, and Straighter Roads, from Julian’s new album, “As I Am”, which comes ten years after his last release.

In his taxi cab confessions, he explains that making the level of live and timeless music he has chosen to make, takes time.

The conversation also explores family bonds, and heritage—Julian was born in England to a Barbadian mother, and raised between Jamaica where his father and siblings lived, and Miami.

He also touches on the philanthropic work he’s done through the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit organization he spearheads, with brothers Stephen and Damian, that provides worldwide assistance to those in need.

Taste the Islands Experience weekend

Each week leading up to April’s Taste the Islands Experience weekend, Calibe and a chef co-host from the Taste the Islands TV show drive around Fort Lauderdale with one of the Caribbean’s most beloved artists, singing along to hit records, and sharing personal stories.

If you missed the Wayne Wonder episode last week, watch it here.

Stand by for the Anthony B episode next week. And stay tuned for more episodes with Caribbean celebrities including Mr Vegas, Spragga Benz, Nyanda and more!

The series is a promotional partnership between Fort Lauderdale’s premiere Caribbean food festival The Taste the Islands Experience, and Yellow Cab of Broward County.

