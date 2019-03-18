Try Julian Marley’s New CBD Olive Oil and Vibe with J Perry at “Taste the Islands Experience”

A-List Entertainment on Deck for 3-Day Weekend of Events at Taste the Islands Experience 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE – Reggae star Julian Marley is gearing up for an epic year in 2019, releasing his latest album “As I Am.” Also, his popular hemp brand Juju Royal is debuting its first line of herbal CBD-infused olive oil.

Now fans can enjoy a taste of both at this year’s Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX). The Caribbean food festival is set for April 26-28 in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Marley will be live and in person at the festival’s main culinary showcase on Saturday, April 27, sharing samples of his new CBD olive oil with fans, and taking part in one of the featured cooking demos.

There is also a special treat for guests who purchase a full-priced ticket for The Taste The Islands Experience. They will received a signed copy of his latest album, and access an exclusive meet-and-greet and selfie snap session with Marley.

Vibe with J Perry at “Taste the Islands Experience”

The melody of Haitian singer J Perry’s infectious song Dekole (ole-ole-o) has been seared into the minds of fans since its 2011 debut in Haiti. Its remix became the promotional tune for the 2014 World Cup broadcasts, and now fans can hear this and other J Perry music in fitness studios around the world on Zumba soundtracks.

After a day filled with cooking and mixology demos from some of the Caribbean’s finest, he’ll bring his unique brand of catchy, high energy music to close out the night on the main stage Saturday night.

Guests will enjoy the music of DJ Fergie and Sir Rockwell throughout the day.

Taste the Islands Experience – A Full Weekend of Entertainment

Each day of The Taste the Islands Experience weekend will have its own “personality.”

On Friday, April 26, guests will enjoy the musical stylings of grammy-winning music producer Jason “J Vibe” Farmer and friends, joined by jazz singer Lavie, saxophonist John Saxx, and DJ Mike Tee.

The TTIX Under the Stars evening event will feature multiple courses of passed tapas prepared by award-winning Caribbean chefs Christian Sweeney and Ramesh Maragh.

On Sunday, April 28, attendees will indulge in a tropical mimosa Brunch on the Sunny Side at the Riverside Hotel.

Steel drum music and a fashion show by Tanya Marie Design will provide entertainment, and the weekend will draw to a relaxing close on a cruise along Fort Lauderdale’s Tarpon River.

More About Julian Marley at TTIX 2019

Marley’s Juju Royal extra-virgin olive oil is made from freshly harvested and organically-grown olives, and comes in two herbal flavors, rosemary and basil. And, of course, both include the brand’s high quality CBD distillate, the all-natural chemical compound extracted from marijuana. Significant research suggests CBD can provide a myriad of health benefits without creating the classic ganja buzz.

Juju Royal CBD-infused oil can be used like any other olive oil. It makes the perfect final finish on salads, pastas and crusty artisan bread. In addition, part of the proceeds of all Juju Royal products goes to the Weed for Warriors project, a non-profit that provides holistic rehabilitation for war veterans.

Marley’s first solo album project in 10 years, (since 2009’s “Awake”), “As I Am” premiered No. 1 on the UK and USA Reggae iTunes charts. Produced by Ghetto Youths International, the 17 tracks also boast star-studded collabs, including Shaggy, Beenie Man and Spragga Benz.

Watch as Julian Marley takes a ride to History Fort Lauderdale, the site of TTIX 2019, in an episode of TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke.

Also watch the TTIX 2018 wrap video here.