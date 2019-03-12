By March 11, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Julian Marley TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke

Join host Calibe, special guest Chef Irie and celebrity guest Julian Marley as they drive around Broward ​county, Florida, talking about music, food and life, and singing along to the music from Julian’s new album – “As I Am”.

Stay tuned for more episodes with Caribbean celebrities including Mr Vegas, Everton Blender, Nyanda, Spragga Benz and more!

