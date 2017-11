Woman of the Week Spotlight: Gilda Swasey

Gilda Swasey Entrepreneur and Miami Carnival Board Member SOUTH FLORIDA – Gilda Swasey was born in Belize Central America to Geoffrey and Evelyn Swasey. Along with her eight siblings, she attended SDA schools in Belize. She graduated from Belize Teacher’s college and taught school for SDA mission and The Government of Belize. She migrated to the US, […]