GRAMMY Nominated Reggae Star Julian Marley Trods On His “AS I AM” Journey

MIAMI – With a #1 debut on the iTunes UK and US charts, and #2 on Billboard, Julian Marley’s first release in a decade “As I Am” has been received to positive and acclaimed reviews.

“Julian began recording As I Am at Kingston’s Tuff Gong Studios… From that initial session, Julian has crafted a heartfelt, diversified album that honors his love of live instrumentation and conveys the musical passion he heard in his earliest influences.” – Patricia Meschino for Billboard Magazine

“Covering a wide spectrum of musical beats and themes ranging from raw one drop roots, reggae and ska it’s an album filled with upliftment, inspiration, a deep sense of spirituality and questions unanswered, questions like why we are living in a war zone home and abroad at the hands s of politicians? “ – DJ 745 for World A Reggae

“The lyrics are from the perspective of roots reggae music that is reaching out around the world bringing the message of hope and freedom, with memorable lines like “Travel every ocean, ocean, with them redemption songs”. This is a great opening track with a catchy beat and a wicked bass line. “Hey Jack”, the second track is about friendship and trust, a common theme nowadays in many reggae songs…” – Jen Cheshire for Island Stage Magazine

“This may explain why a couple of tracks from the new album feature Jimi Hendrix style rock guitar, although it’s skillfully integrated within the whole Julian himself plays organ, guitar and drums… Magic Of Love is again dramatic, with strings and soaring lead guitar accompanying what I think is his best-ever vocal performance, and which he says came from “a special place” in his heart. “Please save us from this madness,” he pleads, in lyrics that are essentially optimistic, despite telling of hardship.” – John Masouri for Echoes Magazine

Julian Marley Reunites with Brothers at Upcoming Music Festival!

The multi-talented musician and singer-songwriter who has been busy on the album promotional trail, will take to the stage at the 9 Mile Music Festival on March 9th, 2019 in Miami, and will be joining his brothers Stephen, Damian, Ziggy and Ky-Mani Marley on April 20th at the Kaya Fest in downtown Miami at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater.

Fans will get to see Julian deliver music from both his classic and new tracks such as “Hey Jack”, “Straighter Roads” and “Chalice Road”. “I am thankful for the love and support that I have received on the album, so for me, each time i touch the stage, it’s a way to thank each and every one who has been with me on this journey” – Julian stated.

While music lovers and concert goers will enjoy the vibes, Julian Marley “As I Am” merchandise will be available to the public produced and manufactured by Nine Mile Clothing. Founded by Princess Booker, the grand-daughter of Cedella Marley-Booker.

A Ghetto Youths International & Zojak World Wide release paired with esteemed executive producers, and producers Julian Marley, Damian Marley & Stephen Marley and executive producers Aaron Mahlfeldt & Zoe Espitia, “As I Am” album is available worldwide.