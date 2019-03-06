TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke featuring Wayne Wonder

Join host Calibe, special guest Chef Irie and celebrity guest Wayne Wonder for the premiere episode of TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, as they drive around Broward ​county, Florida, singing along to some of the artist’s biggest hits, new music, and their personal favorite records.

In true Calibe fashion, she still squeezes in some time to find out what’s been going on recently in the celebs’ lives.

In this episode, they talk about Wayne’s love of brown stew chicken, how his wife inspired his biggest hit, and how he became terrible at Spanish (just kidding).

Stay tuned for more episodes with Caribbean celebrities including Julian Marley, Mr Vegas, Everton Blender, Nyanda and more!

Click here for more information on Taste the Islands Experience TTIX2019 April 24-26, 2019