Taste the Island Experience presents “Yellow Cab Karaoke” Web Series

“Yellow Cab Karaoke” Web Series features Julian Marley, Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder and more

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX2019) has teamed up with their event partner Yellow Cab of Broward, one of South Florida’s leading transportation services, for an 8-part web series titled “TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke.”

The series features appearances by Caribbean musical royalty including Julian Marley, Wayne Wonder, Spragga Benz, Mr. Vegas, Everton Blender, Nyanda of Brick & Lace, Anthony B, and jazz singer Lavie.

The celebrity guests are surprised to be driven by their friend and Taste the Islands producer – turned taxi driver – Calibe. She takes each artist around Broward County with co-host Chef Irie or Chef Thia.

Each 12 – 16-minute episode features the trio singing along to some of the artist’s biggest hits, new music, and their personal favorite records.

In true Calibe fashion, she still squeezes in some time to find out what’s been going on recently in the celebs’ lives. “These are actually people I came up around in the music industry. I’m having a blast with my old music life and my current TV production life intersecting on this project,” said Calibe.

Click here to watch the promo

The series is set to premiere on Monday, March 4th, 2019 exclusively via all Loop News platforms, with additional websites premiering weekly episodes on Tuesdays.

Click here for more on TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, or follow them on Instagram @TTIXEvents.