City of Lauderhill Proclaims September 29 Mayor Hazelle Rogers Day

Mayor Hazelle Rogers Day a Salute to her Distinguished Jamaican National Honour LAUDERHILL – Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers continues to receive accolades from her Diaspora nationals and civic leaders, as a recent recipient of Jamaica’s distinguished National Honour, the Order of Distinction, Rank of Commander Class. Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020), was declared Mayor Hazelle Rogers […]