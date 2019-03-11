Super Bowl LIV Makes Final Call for Diverse Suppliers & Businesses

SOUTH FLORIDA – This Saturday (March 16th) is the Final Call for businesses to become an approved vendor for Super Bowl 2020 with the NFL Super Bowl Business Connect program.

This is an informational networking session by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

In South Florida, their goal is to curate a robust list of 300+ event-ready businesses in 35 business lines to work with Super Bowl event producers.

These businesses will be designated ‘approved’ vendors and will be added to the NFL Super Bowl Business Connect Resource Guide of certified businesses ready to compete for contracting opportunities.

This event will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Florida International University Main Campus in the Student Academic Success Center.

RSVP HERE

Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Program

The Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Program is a partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

The program aims to provide diverse, qualified and certified South Florida area businesses opportunities to compete for special event related contracts connected to the Super Bowl in Miami.

The Business Connect Program is focused on creating contract opportunities for certified minority, woman, veteran, lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender-owned businesses.

Businesses selected for the program will be profiled in the Business Connect Resource Guide.

The Business Connect Resource Guide is an online database of approved, registered businesses that helps the NFL, Super Bowl contractors, and event producers to identify and select local businesses to partner with to produce their Super Bowl LIV events.

Additionally, Business Connect provides networking, educational and other business development resources to prepare businesses for future contract opportunities.