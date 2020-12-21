Card Features Island Scenes and Showcases the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ on Social Media to Virtually Celebrate the Season

[CASTRIES, Saint Lucia] – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has released an inspirational digital Christmas card video to celebrate the holiday season.

The video complements the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ series, which is currently on social media highlighting the island’s long-standing cultural traditions.

Capturing viewers with warm Saint Lucians smiles, the digital card transports viewers to the island’s breathtaking beaches, irresistible sunsets and lush green topography that surrounds the Pitons.

The video features an upbeat traditional Christmas carol by one of one of Saint Lucia’s greatest cultural icons and son of the soil, the late calypsonian Jeff Elva.

“Creating this digital Christmas card video is one way that Saint Lucia continues to keep Christmas traditions alive as we celebrate the season. We sympathize with all affected by this pandemic and we look forward to greater days ahead for visitors and our island’s people,” saind Minister of Tourism Honourable Dominic Fedee.

And on social media to celebrate the season, the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ in Saint Lucia features practices that span centuries and are still widely enjoyed during the holidays. Join the fun every day from December 14 through 25, 2020 by checking @TravelSaintLucia posts on Facebook and Instagram. See traditions such as the masquerade; Christmas folk chants; solo dancing and music; bamboo bursting; house-to-house; Séwénal; baking of traditional Saint Lucian Black Cake; Christmas decorating; Festival of Lights; Festival of Carols; Christmas Kwéyòl and Assou Square (On the Square).