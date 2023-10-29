Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches Fall/Winter Sale

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – As temperatures drop with the onset of fall, so too does the cost of an idyllic all-inclusive Jamaica escape to The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. The venerable 512-room beachfront resort has launched a new Fall/Winter Sale. They are offering 55% savings on resort stays enjoyed through December 21, 2023. All-inclusive nightly rates start as low as US$108 per-person based on double occupancy.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales, commented on the sale, saying: “The Holiday Season is right around the corner. Why not treat yourself with the gift of a Jamaica escape ahead of convening with family and friends in the cold? Or better yet, invite the whole family to enjoy Thanksgiving with us in Montego Bay. Our Fall/Winter Sale extend over everyone’s favorite family holiday.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Fall/Winter Sale is valid on bookings made by December 20, 2023 for resort stays enjoyed through December 23, 2023. A three-night minimum stay is required. Plus, there is a government room occupancy tax of US$4 per-night is additional. Revisions on current bookings are also not permitted, and blackout dates and additional restrictions may apply.

Enjoy All-Inclusive Amenities

In addition to savings of 55% off published rates, guests taking advantage of the Fall/Winter Sale also enjoy full all-inclusive amenities and dining. This includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), use of non-motorized watersports. Plus, access to all resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.).

All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites. Taxes and gratuities are included as well.

The value is even greater for families as one child (age 11 and under) stays and eats free when sharing accommodations with parents. Surcharges starting at $50 per-night apply for additional children sharing accommodations with parents.