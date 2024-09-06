Discover the Newly Renovated ABC Fun House at Coconut Bay Beach Resort

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia – Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa proudly announces the grand reopening of the ABC Fun House Early Learning Centre, marking a significant investment in the future of Saint Lucia’s youngest learners. The unveiling ceremony held today, September 2, 2024, the start of the new school year, showcased the newly renovated facilities to students, teachers and community members.

Under the leadership of Resort Chairman Mr. Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, and driven by the resort’s CocoLand Cares initiative, Coconut Bay formally adopted the ABC Fun House in March 2024. The proposed four-year plan began with a comprehensive remodeling of the learning environment for 2-year-old students entering in September 2024.

“The adoption of ABC Fun House through our CocoLand Cares initiative is not just a project; it’s another real-world example of our dedication to nurturing young minds,” said Mr. Hendrickson. “We know that productive play leads to productive learning, and it is our hope that this will be a place where students thrive.”

Coconut Bay Beach Resort Renovations

The EC $250,000 renovation was led by Coconut Bay and Serenity at Coconut Bay team members. They revitalized the school, creating a nurturing environment for Saint Lucia’s youngest learners. New bathrooms, flooring, and advanced technology for both teachers and students ensure a modern and effective learning experience. The kitchen has also been renovated with new appliances. Outdoors, a fresh coat of paint and landscaped grounds create a welcoming atmosphere. Plus, a new playground equipment encouraging productive play and social interaction will be installed in October. The 2-year-old students’ classroom boasts new furniture and storage. Best of all, educational tools designed to support the latest curriculum, fostering cognitive and character development.

Coconut Bay’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure. The resort will provide ongoing financial support, including funding for staff certifications and training in early childhood education, ensuring the highest standards of teaching. Additionally, Day Passes will also be provided to the school for fundraising efforts.

“The transformation of ABC Fun House is nothing short of remarkable. Coconut Bay has exceeded our expectations, we’re overjoyed. It’s so much more than what had been planned: we even got a new kitchen to prepare healthy meals for the kids! That was not part of Phase One,” said ABC Fun House Director Elsa Joyeux. “With this new environment, the enhanced curriculum and the ongoing professional development of our staff, I’m confident our students will thrive and reach their full potential. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Hendrickson and Coconut Bay; we couldn’t have done it without their assistance.”

The event celebrated the completion of these transformative upgrades and marked the beginning of a promising new school year. Guests toured the facilities, met with the dedicated team behind the project, and experienced firsthand the positive changes.