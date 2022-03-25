Cheapest Private Jet Charter – 2022 Guide & Best Prices

Hiring a private jet is an activity we think is reserved for only the celebrities and wealthy but is it really limited to the wealthy? Is hiring a private jet a decision based primarily on luxury, privacy, health, or comfort? Is it the best option when flying with a family? All of these questions and more would be answered in this article so let’s get started.

Five Cheapest Private Jet Charters

Having established that private jet charters are not solely for rich and famous people, we will provide information on the five most affordable private jet charters. Insights would also be provided on their prices as well as other information. Let’s get started!

Villiers jets charter is considered one of the premier private jet air charter. The charter company was established in 2013 to provide customers with the best possible price and simplify the private jet chartering experience. The company has a fleet size of over 10,000 aircraft journeying across over 40,000 locations around the globe. Regardless of your location and destination, Villers Jets Charter have an amazing offer for you.

With Villers charter, it is possible to access the best and most competitive charter prices all in one place. They also have excellent customer support offering a 24/7 service. Their website interface is very responsive and easy to use.

Their most impressive offer is their shared charters. A primary charterer can offset the cost of his charter and an intending client can choose to share an already booked charter at an affordable rate.

Villers charter does not offer membership services, however, they offer a competitive loyalty program. They also offer instant live quotes. Their service is quite personal as they provide a dedicated agent for your exclusive use.

For a 2hrs 45 minutes flight of an eight-seater jet from New York to New Orleans, the price starts from $8,944.

For a ten-seater jet of the same trip, the price starts from $34,523.

However, if you’re going to be making use of a shared flight, you get a cheaper offer. The price per seat, if you’re going from Los Angeles to San José Del Cabo starts from $1475. If you’re going from London to Malaga, the price per seat starts from €1650.

Benefits of Choosing Villers Jets

Ease of use : Using a seamless website to search, Villers jets charter offers you a wide variety of private aircraft to choose from. They also connect you with a dedicated agent via phone number for your exclusive use and the most amazing thing is that the agent would attend to your needs efficiently without the need for an account number. Their ease of use is rated 5-star by charter review websites.

Get the lowest prices: Villers offer the lowest prices compared to other companies. They also provide a team of charters experts to communicate and assist you through the process of booking.

No delays: They offer private VIP terminals that would save you delay time. They’re also very flexible, assuring less travel time.

Safety: The Villers jet charter is very safety conscious. They work with part 135 and part 121 certified operators, this guarantees a very safe and secure flight.

User Reviews: A quick check of user reviews of Villers jet charter online reveals that it’s a very good charter company. They have an excellent review in ease of use, response speed, aircraft variety, and safety rating.

Shared Private Charters: They offer affordable shared private charters where the primary charter can offset the cost of his charter and intending clients can share the costs.

However, some of the cons of using this charter are:

They do not have a mobile app yet.

They do not offer membership subscriptions.

Established in 2010 and operating for over 20years, private jet finder solidifies its place as one of the most efficient private jet charters. The company has two offices- one in Dublin, Ireland, and the other in Miami, Florida.

The company boasts of combining the innovation of a web search engine with the vast experience of its operators. They offer very flexible and efficient service. On their site, a tagline states “there is no corner in the sky in which we cannot make you fly”. They offer both instant quotes and loyalty programs.

Private Jet Finders boast of reaching over 170 countries, 5000 airports and over a thousand qualified flight operators. They also offer one of the most competitive prices in the industry whilst providing amazing services. Their customer service is also very amazing and available for all 24 hours in a day. They have access to jets ranging from VLJs to heavy airliners.

The average prices for this jet charter company before taxes and fees are:

A trip from New York to New Orleans using a 5-9 person capacity Turboprop jet starts from $14,100.

The same trip using a mid-size jet with a capacity of 6-10 people has a starting price of $20,000.

However, if you use the heavy jet with a capacity of 8-18 people, the starting price is $30,600

Benefits of Private Jet Finders

Customer service: They provide amazing customer service because a phone call or a click on their website would give you access to an operator ready to answer your questions, a quick response on available flights, and an immediate quotation. The company boasts that it is possible to charter a flight in 90minutes.

Affordable Flights: Private Jet Finder offers one of the cheapest charter prices in the market.

Flexible services: They offer amazing and flexible services to their clients. Reviews show that clients are generally very satisfied with their services.

Operational Efficiency: The company has an amazing management team focused on ensuring that the operations of the company run smoothly.

Safety: Flights with private jet finders are guaranteed to be safe.

Some of the cons of using this company is that:

They do not have a smartphone app.

They do not offer a membership option

Fast Private jet charter is a company made up of a few teams of professionals with over twenty years of experience in the aviation industry. They offer one of the best prices available for their industry whilst providing amazing service to their clients. They work by helping customers check the market for the best aircraft available that suits their client’s taste, at the best available price through a trusted network of air taxi companies. They also offer 24/7 support to their customers.

The hiring of a 6-passenger light jet from New York to New Orleans has a starting price of €19,900 and an 8-passenger midsize jet has a starting price of €21,900.

Benefits of Fast Private Jet

Air Ambulance: They offer air ambulances for their trips. They cooperate with medical professionals and make use of equipped air ambulances for the health of their clients.

Luxurious service: Clients can create, customize, and organize their journey all by themselves. Customers can choose to include any extra detail for a perfect experience.

Safety: Private charter flights from Fast Private Jet are very safe. Client’s are rest assured of their safety.

Customer service: Fast Private Jet company also boasts of an amazing set of customer service specialists working 24/7 support for their clients. Clients that have used Fast Private Jet Company services have rated their services very well.

Flexible Payment Option: Fast private jets provide a range of flexible payment options for their clients. Payments are also accepted in crypto and gift cards.

Some of the problems that you may encounter using this charter company are:

Quotes and estimates are not readily available on the site so it is difficult to figure out the price without contacting the company.

They do not offer a membership service.

4. Surf Air

Surf Air is a Los Angeles based charter company. They started the “all you can fly” in 2013. They offer a membership program. It is very flexible as clients can arrive up to 15minutes before the flight.

The company offers about four membership options, they are:

Access membership: This costs $199 per month and offers members access to all flights on a per-seat basis.

Advanced membership: This offers free and unlimited off-peak flights and access to buy everything else. It costs about $999 per month.

Freedom membership: This gives access to the majority of flight inventory, including peak flights for free. It costs about $2499 per month.

Unlimited membership: This offers members the option to fly anywhere and whenever they want without limits. It costs $2999 per month.

This is a good option because:

The unlimited membership gives you access to fly at your convenience, when and to where you want.

It is very safe to travel.

They provide excellent customer service.

The membership option is very convenient.

The company has recently added an on-demand charter starting at $400 per hour.

However, the cons are:

Non-members have fewer benefits.

It does not provide access to all locations across the globe

5. Wheels Up

This is one of the biggest companies in the industry. It has recently acquired companies like Delta Private Jets, Mountain Aviation, and Gama Aviation Signature. It was launched in 2013 with a members-only program but has eventually diversified, serving third parties.

It offers three membership tiers

Connect

Core

Business

The initiation fees range from $2995 to $29,500 for connect and business membership respectively. Annual dues eventually drop to about $2495 and $14500 respectively after the first year.

Some of the most amazing benefits they offer include:

Members can choose from more than 1500 planes

If you have the platinum card from American Express, you can get up to 40% off your membership as well as other perks.

Connect members can have access to some amazing features like hot flights which allows you to book discounted empty leg flights for as low as $320 for an entire plane.

There’s an option to fly by a seat.

Members have access to members-only events like private parties and a hospitality house.

The cons include:

It is expensive.

● You may miss out on some advantages if you’re not a member.