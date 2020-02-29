// // //

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Sunday, March 1st at 3pm join the Global Jamaica Youth Council and their esteemed panelists as they share important information about the 2020 U.S. Census and discuss the impact that it has on hard to count populations.

Participating in the 2020 U.S. Census will give Jamaicans and Caribbean people the opportunity to be counted.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions that they would like addressed on the webinar by emailing globaljayouth@gmail.com. Register HERE

Global Jamaica Youth Council U.S. Census Panelists

Marlon Hill – Attorney Hamilton Miller & Birthisel Law FIrm

Jheanelle Wilkins – Delegate, Maryland House of Delegates

Kerry-Ann Reid-Brown – Founder, Carry On Friends The Caribbean American Podcast

Jackie Watson – Chair, Caribbean American Census Complete Count Committee Atlanta

The 2020 Census will count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day).

“The 2020 Census is your census, and its success depends on you. It’s a once-in-a-decade chance to inform how billions of dollars in funding are allocated for critical public services like hospitals and health care clinics, schools and education programs, roads and bridges, and emergency response for the next 10 years,” explained Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.