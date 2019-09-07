Multi-Cultural Festival in City of Miramar to benefit Bahamas Relief

Multi-Cultural Festival hosted by City of Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell B. Chambers

MIRAMAR – Bahamas has endured a significant impact and devastation to many of its islands with the recent passing of Hurricane Dorian. City of Miramar Commissioner is donating to this relief effort.

Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers in partnership with En Control Productions will host a Multi-Cultural Music Festival at the City of Miramar plaza at 2300 Civic Center Place Saturday September 7, 2019 starting at 1pm until 9pm, to raise funds to assist with the Bahamian relief efforts.

This Music Festival will be the first of its kind to be in the City of Miramar where residents will rock to the sounds of bands representing much of our Hispanic Caribbean neighbors in addition to our other Caribbean nations, sample foods from the Caribbean from local food truck vendors and a chance to relax and enjoy the live entertainment and art on exhibition. A Kid zone will also be available with bounce houses.

Patrons are encouraged to take lawn chairs and umbrellas to this event.

This Music Festival is a free community event, but patrons are encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 upon entry towards the Bahamas Relief fund. Only checks will be accepted at the location.

“Our hearts go out to our Caribbean neighbors in the Bahamas but together we stand to rebuild lives and homes” stated Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.

