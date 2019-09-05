The City of Miramar Deploys Relief Efforts to The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is committed to helping with hurricane relief efforts for the Bahamas in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

They are mobilizing their community to give as generously as they can to assist the people of the Bahamas who are suffering from its devastating aftermath.

Miramar’s Mayor, Vice Mayor and Commissioners are actively involved in relief efforts.

“The City of Miramar grieves with our Bahamian neighbors as they recover and rebuild from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian. I ask all residents, the Miramar corporate community and friends of the Bahamas to support our efforts to donate critical supplies needed for relief,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.

Vice Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis is working directly with the Bahamas Consul General in Miami, Linda Mackey, to ensure that the residents of the Bahamas get the supplies that are needed.

Vice Mayor Davis said, “As a city we empathize with our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas and as elected officials with roots in the islands, we know all too well what is takes to rebuild with such limited resources…for this reason it is imperative that we help.”

Multicultural Festival

This Saturday, September 7th, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers is hosting a free Multicultural Festival in Miramar at City Hall, located at 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Fl 33025. Attendees are being asked to make a donation of $10 to benefit the relief efforts.

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is working with local churches to secure drop off locations for your donations.

After stocking up for our own needs in anticipation of the hurricane, most of us here in South Florida now have surplus supplies that can be shared with those most in need and we are encouraging everyone to contribute in some way.

Hurricane Relief Needed Items

Essentials: water and non-perishable foods

Medical Supplies: adhesive/non-adhesive bandages, antibacterial ointment, gauze tape, acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide

Hygiene Products: deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, razors, shaving cream, shampoo & conditioner, soap, toothpaste & toothbrushes, mouthwash, bug spray, sunscreen, eye drops, hair care products such as brushes & clips)

General Supplies: batteries, disposable cameras, face/dust masks, flashlights, gas containers, generators, hand/feet warmers, masking tape, marking pens, power strips, extension cords, trash bags, zip ties, rubber bands, tool kits, wheel barrels, buckets, packing boxes, packing tape, manual can openers, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, disposable cups, plates, utensils

Drop-off locations:

Miramar City Hall: 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar Fl 33035; Hours of operation: 7am – 6pm Mon-Thurs; Closed Fri-Sun

Multi-Purpose Complex: 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar Fl 33023; Hours of operation: 9am – 6pm Mon-Fri; Closed Sat-Sun

Sunset Lakes Community Center: 2801 SW 186th Avenue, Miramar Fl 33029. Hours of operation: 8am – 9:30pm Mon-Fri; 8am-8pm Sat; 8am-5pm Sun

All City of Miramar Fire Stations Station 19: 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023 Station 70: 9001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025 Station 107: 11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025 Station 84: 14801 SW 27th Street, Miramar, FL 33027 Station 100: 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Churches : Please contact Commission Colbourne at 954-602-3131 for drop off hours. St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church: 6044 SW 19 th Street, Miramar Fl 33023 St. Bartholomew Catholic Church: 8005 Miramar Parkway, Miramar FL 33025

: Please contact Commission Colbourne at 954-602-3131 for drop off hours.