FORT LAUDERDALE – Sunrise Airways is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new service connecting Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. This exciting new route aims to strengthen ties between Haiti and South Florida, providing a reliable and convenient travel option for families and friends looking to reunite—just in time for the holiday season.

Special Introductory Fare Sale

To celebrate the launch, Sunrise Airways is offering limited-time introductory fares. One-way tickets start at just US$299, while round-trip fares begin at US$499. These special prices are designed to make holiday travel more accessible, so passengers can enjoy the festive season together. Please note that introductory fares are available on a limited basis, and additional restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

Service Details

Route : Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Cap-Haïtien (CAP)

: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Cap-Haïtien (CAP) Start Date : December 15, 2025

: December 15, 2025 Frequency : Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

: Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) Aircraft: Airbus A320 with 179 all-leather seats in a single class of service

Executive Statement

“Christmas has come a little early for anyone seeking a reliable new airlink between Haiti and South Florida,” said Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways. “We’re proud and excited to get our newest route off the ground with attractive introductory fares making it easy for friends and families to reunite and enjoy the Holidays together.”

Booking and Additional Information

Tickets are available through Sunrise Airways’ official channels. Due to the limited nature of this offer, travelers are encouraged to book early to secure these special fares. For more details on fare rules, blackout dates, and restrictions, please visit the Sunrise Airways website or contact their customer service team.

Sunrise Airways looks forward to welcoming passengers aboard and making this holiday season brighter with new opportunities for connection and celebration.